GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 45, Glenns Ferry, Idaho 36
Banks 71, Willamina 23
Century 66, Thurston 29
Clatskanie 57, Gervais 14
College Place, Wash. 30, McLoughlin 17
Cottage Grove 54, Sisters 48
Crane 75, Four Rivers Community School 31
Crosspoint Christian 58, Crow 14
Dallas 47, Franklin 32
Gonzaga, Wash. 60, West Linn 55
Grant Union 48, Griswold 34
Grants Pass 56, Crescent Valley 38
Gresham 55, South Eugene 44
Hermiston 87, Sunnyside, Wash. 48
Imbler 40, Jordan Valley 36
Jefferson 62, Corbett 52
Knappa 51, Warrenton 19
Lake Oswego 45, Newberg 40
Lakeview 37, Nyssa 36
Liberty 52, Lakeridge 33
Lincoln 55, Westview 35
Marist 52, Creswell 47
McMinnville 71, Oregon City 41
Molalla 56, Scio 40
Mountain View 63, Churchill 30
Myrtle Point 36, Siuslaw 16
Nestucca 50, Blanchet 42
North Marion 55, Douglas 18
Open Door 51, Chemawa 26
Siletz Valley 60, Yoncalla 38
South Wasco County 53, Irrigon 31
Southridge 82, Bullard, Calif. 43
Southwest Christian 35, Powers 28
St. Stephens Academy 54, Gaston 32
Umatilla 43, River View, Wash. 11
Valley Catholic 68, Gladstone 25
Western Christian High School 40, Pleasant Hill 29
Willamette 79, Astoria 37
Barlow Trail Girls Basketball Tournament=
West Salem 54, Barlow 42
Bill Spelgatti Tournament=
Oakland 51, Rogue River 9
Sutherlin 51, North Douglas 29
Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament=
Stanfield 52, Crosshill Christian 35
Wallowa 28, Pilot Rock 20
California Invitational=
Central Catholic 47, Cornerstone Christian, Calif. 39
Central Oregon Tip Off=
Bend 47, Mazama 17
Coquille Winterlake Classic=
Coquille 53, Elmira 17
Crook County Tip Off=
Crook County 59, Baker 50
Seaside, Calif. 56, Marshfield 51
Culver Tournament=
Weston-McEwen 47, Bandon 18
Elgin Tournament=
Elgin 39, Huntington 24
Ione Basketball Bonanza=
Echo 57, Ione/Arlington 39
North Lake/Paisley 41, Powder Valley 34
La Pine Invite=
Lost River 47, Oakridge 4
Living Water Irrigation=
Union 53, Enterprise 37
Luke Roth Invitational=
West Albany 52, North Medford 49
Mapleton Winter Classic=
Mapleton 41, Lowell 19
Mohawk Tournament=
Camas Valley 33, Central Christian 19
Trout Lake, Wash. 59, Mohawk 24
Mt Fanny Classic=
Elkton 30, Condon 23
Sherman 50, Prairie City/Burnt River 47
New Hope Showdown=
Eddyville 40, Willamette Valley Christian 33
Paul Humphreys Memorial Tournament=
C.S. Lewis 40, Monument/Dayville 27
Wheeler County 49, Days Creek 27
Red Lion Invitational=
Columbia River High School, Wash. 35, La Grande 28
Scappoose 44, Pendleton 39
THS Memorial Tournament=
Cleveland 72, David Douglas 43
Tip Off Classic=
Crater 61, Redmond 43
Vernonia Tournament=
Yamhill-Carlton 42, Regis 37
Westside Winter Jam=
Kennedy 65, St. Mary’s 36
Neah-Kah-Nie 64, Westside Christian 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Monroe vs. Central Linn, ccd.
