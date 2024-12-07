GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Adrian 45, Glenns Ferry, Idaho 36 Banks 71, Willamina 23 Century 66, Thurston 29 Clatskanie 57, Gervais…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 45, Glenns Ferry, Idaho 36

Banks 71, Willamina 23

Century 66, Thurston 29

Clatskanie 57, Gervais 14

College Place, Wash. 30, McLoughlin 17

Cottage Grove 54, Sisters 48

Crane 75, Four Rivers Community School 31

Crosspoint Christian 58, Crow 14

Dallas 47, Franklin 32

Gonzaga, Wash. 60, West Linn 55

Grant Union 48, Griswold 34

Grants Pass 56, Crescent Valley 38

Gresham 55, South Eugene 44

Hermiston 87, Sunnyside, Wash. 48

Imbler 40, Jordan Valley 36

Jefferson 62, Corbett 52

Knappa 51, Warrenton 19

Lake Oswego 45, Newberg 40

Lakeview 37, Nyssa 36

Liberty 52, Lakeridge 33

Lincoln 55, Westview 35

Marist 52, Creswell 47

McMinnville 71, Oregon City 41

Molalla 56, Scio 40

Mountain View 63, Churchill 30

Myrtle Point 36, Siuslaw 16

Nestucca 50, Blanchet 42

North Marion 55, Douglas 18

Open Door 51, Chemawa 26

Siletz Valley 60, Yoncalla 38

South Wasco County 53, Irrigon 31

Southridge 82, Bullard, Calif. 43

Southwest Christian 35, Powers 28

St. Stephens Academy 54, Gaston 32

Umatilla 43, River View, Wash. 11

Valley Catholic 68, Gladstone 25

Western Christian High School 40, Pleasant Hill 29

Willamette 79, Astoria 37

Barlow Trail Girls Basketball Tournament=

West Salem 54, Barlow 42

Bill Spelgatti Tournament=

Oakland 51, Rogue River 9

Sutherlin 51, North Douglas 29

Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament=

Stanfield 52, Crosshill Christian 35

Wallowa 28, Pilot Rock 20

California Invitational=

Central Catholic 47, Cornerstone Christian, Calif. 39

Central Oregon Tip Off=

Bend 47, Mazama 17

Coquille Winterlake Classic=

Coquille 53, Elmira 17

Crook County Tip Off=

Crook County 59, Baker 50

Seaside, Calif. 56, Marshfield 51

Culver Tournament=

Weston-McEwen 47, Bandon 18

Elgin Tournament=

Elgin 39, Huntington 24

Ione Basketball Bonanza=

Echo 57, Ione/Arlington 39

North Lake/Paisley 41, Powder Valley 34

La Pine Invite=

Lost River 47, Oakridge 4

Living Water Irrigation=

Union 53, Enterprise 37

Luke Roth Invitational=

West Albany 52, North Medford 49

Mapleton Winter Classic=

Mapleton 41, Lowell 19

Mohawk Tournament=

Camas Valley 33, Central Christian 19

Trout Lake, Wash. 59, Mohawk 24

Mt Fanny Classic=

Elkton 30, Condon 23

Sherman 50, Prairie City/Burnt River 47

New Hope Showdown=

Eddyville 40, Willamette Valley Christian 33

Paul Humphreys Memorial Tournament=

C.S. Lewis 40, Monument/Dayville 27

Wheeler County 49, Days Creek 27

Red Lion Invitational=

Columbia River High School, Wash. 35, La Grande 28

Scappoose 44, Pendleton 39

THS Memorial Tournament=

Cleveland 72, David Douglas 43

Tip Off Classic=

Crater 61, Redmond 43

Vernonia Tournament=

Yamhill-Carlton 42, Regis 37

Westside Winter Jam=

Kennedy 65, St. Mary’s 36

Neah-Kah-Nie 64, Westside Christian 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Monroe vs. Central Linn, ccd.

