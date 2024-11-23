All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|11
|8
|2
|1
|0
|17
|37
|22
|Fayetteville
|11
|8
|2
|1
|0
|17
|40
|30
|Knoxville
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|34
|40
|Peoria
|10
|6
|2
|2
|0
|14
|39
|24
|Birmingham
|10
|6
|2
|2
|0
|14
|38
|28
|Evansville
|12
|5
|5
|2
|0
|12
|27
|33
|Roanoke
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|39
|39
|Quad City
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|31
|38
|Macon
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|27
|37
|Pensacola
|11
|2
|8
|1
|0
|5
|27
|48
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 3
Huntsville 3, Roanoke 2
Birmingham 5, Macon 2
Evansville 3, Quad City 1
Peoria 5, Pensacola 0
Evansville at Knoxville, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
