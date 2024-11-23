All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 11 8 2 1 0 17 37 22…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 11 8 2 1 0 17 37 22 Fayetteville 11 8 2 1 0 17 40 30 Knoxville 12 7 4 1 0 15 34 40 Peoria 10 6 2 2 0 14 39 24 Birmingham 10 6 2 2 0 14 38 28 Evansville 12 5 5 2 0 12 27 33 Roanoke 11 5 5 1 0 11 39 39 Quad City 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 38 Macon 10 3 6 1 0 7 27 37 Pensacola 11 2 8 1 0 5 27 48

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 3

Huntsville 3, Roanoke 2

Birmingham 5, Macon 2

Evansville 3, Quad City 1

Peoria 5, Pensacola 0

Evansville at Knoxville, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

