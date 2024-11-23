Live Radio
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 23, 2024, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 11 8 2 1 0 17 37 22
Fayetteville 11 8 2 1 0 17 40 30
Knoxville 12 7 4 1 0 15 34 40
Peoria 10 6 2 2 0 14 39 24
Birmingham 10 6 2 2 0 14 38 28
Evansville 12 5 5 2 0 12 27 33
Roanoke 11 5 5 1 0 11 39 39
Quad City 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 38
Macon 10 3 6 1 0 7 27 37
Pensacola 11 2 8 1 0 5 27 48

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 3

Huntsville 3, Roanoke 2

Birmingham 5, Macon 2

Evansville 3, Quad City 1

Peoria 5, Pensacola 0

Evansville at Knoxville, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

