Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bergen Catholic 31, Seton Hall Prep 0

Bordentown 34, Lakewood 26

Clifton 27, Bloomfield 7

Colts Neck 21, Lacey 20

DePaul Catholic High School 28, St. Joseph-Montvale 21

Hackettstown 27, Dover 9

Hun 56, Peddie 6

Immaculata 49, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 42

Jonathan Dayton 26, Wallington 7

Monmouth 28, Keyport 21

Montville 20, Sparta 6

Neptune 34, Freehold 0

North Arlington 27, Roselle Park 0

Raritan 24, Franklin 7

St. John Vianney 33, St. Joseph-Metuchen 29

St. Michael, Va. 42, Pope John XXIII 28

NJSIAA State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Central Jersey=

Group 4=

Marlboro 22, Toms River South 16, OT

North Jersey, Section 1=

Group 1=

Glen Ridge 47, Pompton Lakes 13

Group 4=

Morris Knolls 43, Colonia 13

Group 5=

East Orange 28, Montclair 14

Piscataway 42, Bayonne 13

North Jersey, Section 2=

Group 1=

New Providence 49, Boonton 24

Group 2=

Glen Rock 21, Waldwick 0

South Jersey=

Group 1=

Paulsboro 34, Manville 9

Riverside 40, Haddon Township 20

Group 4=

Winslow 62, Princeton 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

