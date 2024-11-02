Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bergen Catholic 31, Seton Hall Prep 0
Bordentown 34, Lakewood 26
Clifton 27, Bloomfield 7
Colts Neck 21, Lacey 20
DePaul Catholic High School 28, St. Joseph-Montvale 21
Hackettstown 27, Dover 9
Hun 56, Peddie 6
Immaculata 49, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 42
Jonathan Dayton 26, Wallington 7
Monmouth 28, Keyport 21
Montville 20, Sparta 6
Neptune 34, Freehold 0
North Arlington 27, Roselle Park 0
Raritan 24, Franklin 7
St. John Vianney 33, St. Joseph-Metuchen 29
St. Michael, Va. 42, Pope John XXIII 28
NJSIAA State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Central Jersey=
Group 4=
Marlboro 22, Toms River South 16, OT
North Jersey, Section 1=
Group 1=
Glen Ridge 47, Pompton Lakes 13
Group 4=
Morris Knolls 43, Colonia 13
Group 5=
East Orange 28, Montclair 14
Piscataway 42, Bayonne 13
North Jersey, Section 2=
Group 1=
New Providence 49, Boonton 24
Group 2=
Glen Rock 21, Waldwick 0
South Jersey=
Group 1=
Paulsboro 34, Manville 9
Riverside 40, Haddon Township 20
Group 4=
Winslow 62, Princeton 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
