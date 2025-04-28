Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 28, 2025, 12:19 AM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Cleveland (210½) at MIAMI
at GOLDEN STATE (203) Houston

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -120 Minnesota +102
N.Y Yankees -118 at BALTIMORE +100
Athletics -116 at TEXAS -102
Detroit -110 at HOUSTON -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -156 at WASHINGTON +132
St. Louis -120 at CINCINNATI +102
Atlanta -176 at COLORADO +148
at LA DODGERS -300 Miami +245

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -140 Tampa Bay +116
Colorado -137 at DALLAS +114

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

