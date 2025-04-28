NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 8½ (210½) at MIAMI at GOLDEN STATE 3½ (203) Houston MLB Monday American…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 8½ (210½) at MIAMI at GOLDEN STATE 3½ (203) Houston

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -120 Minnesota +102 N.Y Yankees -118 at BALTIMORE +100 Athletics -116 at TEXAS -102 Detroit -110 at HOUSTON -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -156 at WASHINGTON +132 St. Louis -120 at CINCINNATI +102 Atlanta -176 at COLORADO +148 at LA DODGERS -300 Miami +245

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -140 Tampa Bay +116 Colorado -137 at DALLAS +114

