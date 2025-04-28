All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Boston
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|Tampa Bay
|14
|14
|.500
|3
|Toronto
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|Baltimore
|10
|17
|.370
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Cleveland
|15
|12
|.556
|2½
|Kansas City
|14
|15
|.483
|4½
|Minnesota
|12
|16
|.429
|6
|Chicago
|7
|21
|.250
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Texas
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|Houston
|14
|13
|.519
|1½
|Athletics
|14
|14
|.500
|2
|Los Angeles
|12
|15
|.444
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|Philadelphia
|15
|13
|.536
|4
|Washington
|13
|15
|.464
|6
|Atlanta
|12
|15
|.444
|6½
|Miami
|12
|15
|.444
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Cincinnati
|15
|13
|.536
|1½
|Milwaukee
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|St. Louis
|12
|16
|.429
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|11
|18
|.379
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Los Angeles
|18
|10
|.643
|½
|San Diego
|17
|11
|.607
|1½
|Arizona
|15
|13
|.536
|3½
|Colorado
|4
|23
|.148
|14
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 0
Detroit 7, Baltimore 0
Boston 13, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 2, 1st game
Houston 7, Kansas City 3
Athletics 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 4, San Diego 2
San Francisco 3, Texas 2
Seattle 7, Miami 6
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Paddack 0-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 2-2) at Toronto (Francis 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Athletics (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 3-1) at Houston (Gusto 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-3) at Seattle (Miller 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 1
Cincinnati 8, Colorado 1
Tampa Bay 4, San Diego 2
San Francisco 3, Texas 2
Arizona 6, Atlanta 4
Seattle 7, Miami 6
L.A. Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2) at Cincinnati (Singer 4-0), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1), 6:45 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 0-4), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 3-1) at San Diego (Pivetta 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.