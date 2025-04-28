All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 17 11 .607 — Boston 16 14 .533 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 17 11 .607 — Boston 16 14 .533 2 Tampa Bay 14 14 .500 3 Toronto 13 15 .464 4 Baltimore 10 17 .370 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 18 10 .643 — Cleveland 15 12 .556 2½ Kansas City 14 15 .483 4½ Minnesota 12 16 .429 6 Chicago 7 21 .250 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 16 12 .571 — Texas 15 13 .536 1 Houston 14 13 .519 1½ Athletics 14 14 .500 2 Los Angeles 12 15 .444 3½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 19 9 .679 — Philadelphia 15 13 .536 4 Washington 13 15 .464 6 Atlanta 12 15 .444 6½ Miami 12 15 .444 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 17 12 .586 — Cincinnati 15 13 .536 1½ Milwaukee 14 15 .483 3 St. Louis 12 16 .429 4½ Pittsburgh 11 18 .379 6

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 19 10 .655 — Los Angeles 18 10 .643 ½ San Diego 17 11 .607 1½ Arizona 15 13 .536 3½ Colorado 4 23 .148 14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 0

Detroit 7, Baltimore 0

Boston 13, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 2, 1st game

Houston 7, Kansas City 3

Athletics 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 4, San Diego 2

San Francisco 3, Texas 2

Seattle 7, Miami 6

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Paddack 0-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 2-2) at Toronto (Francis 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Athletics (TBD) at Texas (deGrom 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 3-1) at Houston (Gusto 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-3) at Seattle (Miller 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 1

Cincinnati 8, Colorado 1

Tampa Bay 4, San Diego 2

San Francisco 3, Texas 2

Arizona 6, Atlanta 4

Seattle 7, Miami 6

L.A. Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2) at Cincinnati (Singer 4-0), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 0-4), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 3-1) at San Diego (Pivetta 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.