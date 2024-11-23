Michkov scores in overtime, Flyers rally to beat Blackhawks 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matvei Michkov scored a power-play goal in overtime as the Flyers overcame a two-goal deficit in the…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matvei Michkov scored a power-play goal in overtime as the Flyers overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Saturday.

Michkov scored on a set play, taking a pass from Travis Konecny on the back door and slamming it home at 1:06 of overtime.

Trailing 2-0 in the third period, Sean Couturier and Noah Cates scored goals 2:38 apart to tie the score.

Couturier scored for the first time in 14 games and Cates scored for the first time this season.

Aleksei Kolosov made 19 saves to earn his first career win in the NHL.

Lukas Reichel and Patrick Maroon scored for the Blackhawks, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Petr Mrazek made 34 saves for Chicago.

FLAMES 4, WILD 3, SO

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored the shootout winner and Calgary held off Minnesota after blowing a two-goal lead late in the third period.

Kevin Rooney, Martin Pospisil and Yegor Sharangovich scored in regulation for Calgary, which has won four games in a row.

Marcus Johansson, Brock Faber and Marco Rossi scored for Minnesota. The NHL’s top road team, the Wild have lost only once in regulation in 13 away games.

Frederick Gaudreau scored for Minnesota before Justin Kirkland replied for the Flames to tie the shootout at 1 until Andersson fired a shot past Filip Gustavsson in the fifth round. Calgary goalie Dan Vladar then clinched the win by denying Ryan Hartman.

Vladar made 20 saves in his first action in 11 days after rookie goalie Dustin Wolf started the past three games. Gustavsson turned aside 28 shots.

KINGS 2, KRAKEN 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield scored in the second period, and Los Angeles beat Seattle.

David Rittich made 19 saves for the Kings, who improved to 6-2-1 at home.

Kempe and Byfield scored 1:44 apart in the second period. Byfield buried a sharp-angle slap shot on a power play while dropping to a knee. It was his 98th career point in 200 games.

Brandon Montour got the Kraken on the board with 1:26 left in the game. He converted a long shot with Joey Daccord off for another skater, but Los Angeles held on.

Daccord finished with 19 stops for Seattle.

AVALANCHE 7, PANTHERS 4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Drouin got his first two goals of the season, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists and Colorado beat slumping Florida.

Drouin was playing for only the fifth time this season. He missed 16 games with an upper-body injury.

Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and two assists for Colorado, which got a four-goal second period — with scores from Drouin, Rantanen, Logan O’Connor and Samuel Girard. Oliver Kylington also scored for the Avalanche, who improved to 3-0-0 on their four-game road trip.

Cale Makar and Devon Toews had two assists apiece for Colorado.

Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Carter Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell scored for Florida, which has dropped five of its last six games. Matthew Tkachuk and Mackie Samoskevich each had two assists for the Panthers.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights exploded for five unanswered goals in the second period to roll over Montreal.

Tomas Hertl, Callahan Burke, Ivan Barbashev, Tanner Pearson and Keegan Kolesar each scored.

Montreal’s Emil Heineman and Jayden Struble scored in the third before Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel collected his seventh of the season.

Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill stopped 15 of 17 shots. Montreal’s Sam Montembeault gave up five goals on 25 shots before he was replaced in the third period by Cayden Primeau, who turned away two of three shots.

CANUCKS 4, SENATORS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jake DeBrusk had two goals and an assist, and Vancouver beat Ottawa.

Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist for Vancouver in the opener of a six-game trip. Teddy Blueger also scored, and Elias Pettersson had two assists.

Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen stopped 26 shots.

Ottawa lost its fifth consecutive game. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle also scored.

Sherwood’s sixth goal of the season lifted Vancouver to a 4-1 lead 8:41 into the third period.

BRUINS 2, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Brad Marchand’s goal midway through the third period proved to be the winner and Boston won their second straight game under interim coach Joe Sacco, beating Detroit.

Marchand scored with 8:30 left as the Bruins followed a 1-0 victory over Utah on Thursday in Sacco’s debut after he replaced Jim Montgomery, who was dismissed on Tuesday. Marchand’s goal was his sixth this season and the 18th of his career against Detroit.

Justin Brazeau scored a power-play goal for Boston and Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves.

Lucas Raymond scored for the Red Wings, who have lost four of their last five games. Cam Talbot stopped 27 shots.

Boston killed off a Red Wings power play in the final 1:22. Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider hit the crossbar with 30 seconds left, and Swayman was able to cover the puck.

STARS 4, LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz scored in the third period, and Dallas beat Tampa Bay.

Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots while improving to 11-3 on the season.

Anthony Cirelli scored twice for Tampa Bay, which had a five-game point streak. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves.

The Lightning had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the first period but Dallas answered both times on goals from Evgenii Dadonov and Miro Heiskanen.

It was 2-2 before Duchene and Hintz scored 58 seconds apart in the third.

UTAH 6, PENGUINS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored his 600th NHL goal for Pittsburgh on Saturday night but the Penguins lost to Utah.

Dylan Guenther scored twice, while Nick Bjugstad, Jack McBain, Mikhail Sergachev and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Utah.

Karel Vejmelka stopped 27 shots for Utah.

Crosby is the 21st player in NHL history to score 600 goals. He reached the milestone with 10 seconds left on a five-on-three power play and now has seven goals in his last 12 games. Crosby finished a one-timer from the right side of the net, set up on a pass from Erik Karlsson at 3:11 of the second period.

Karlsson surpassed Borje Salming for 15th place on the NHL’s career assists list among defensemen.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves for Pittsburgh.

DEVILS 3, CAPITALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist and New Jersey beat Washington.

Brenden Dillon and Dougie Hamilton also scored for New Jersey, which began the day tied for first with Carolina in the Metropolitan Division. Jake Allen made 23 saves, including a game-saving glove stop on Connor McMichael late in the third, and has now won three of his last four starts to improve to 5-2-1 on the season.

Matt Roy and McMichael scored for the Capitals, who have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season as they continue to adapt to a new reality without captain Alex Ovechkin. Charlie Lindgren stopped 30 shots in the loss to fall to 5-5-0.

BLUE JACKETS 5, HURRICANES 4, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko tied it late in the third period with his second goal of the game, Sean Monahan had the only score in a shootout, and Columbus beat Carolina for their third straight win.

Dmitri Voronkov had a power-play goal and Dante Fabbro also scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins made 32 saves, including stopping all three shots he faced in the shootout to help the Blue Jackets get their third straight win for the first time since March 11-16, 2022.

Sebastian Aho had a power-play goal and an assist, and Jack Roslovic, Jalen Chatfield, and Jackson Blake also scored for Carolina, which dropped a point behind first-place New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division. Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves before leaving the game with two minutes left in overtime after colliding with Zach Werenski. Spencer Martin made one save in relief.

PREDATORS 4, JETS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored twice and Jonathan Marchessault scored a goal and assisted on another to lead Nashville to a victory over Winnipeg.

Steven Stamkos also scored and Juuse Saros made 22 saves for the Predators, winners of two of three.

Adam Lowry scored and Eric Comrie made 32 saves for Winnipeg, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Nashville played their first home game after returning from a two-week, five-game road trip where it went 1-2-2.

Stamkos’ third period goal came on a Nashville power play. Six of his seven goals on the season have come with the man-advantage, and he has three power-play goals over the last three games.

ISLANDERS 3, BLUES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Brock Nelson had a goal and two assists and New York beat St. Louis to end a three-game skid.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 shots and got his 100th career victory for the Islanders.

Jake Neighbours scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington made 28 saves in the Blues’ third loss in four games.

Nelson extended the Islanders lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal with 4:05 left in the second period. He buried a one-timer from his knees when Max Tsyplakov set him up in the slot.

Palmieri opened the scoring with 1:09 left in the first period.

Neighbours scored a power-play goal 45 seconds into the third to pull the Blues within a goal, but Palmieri sealed the Islanders’ win with an empty-netter in the final minute.

