Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Win $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net on NBA, MLB + Masters

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between one of two sign-up offers. Players can start with a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet for the games this week. Click here to start signing up.







Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet to win $150 in bonuses. On the other hand, new users can place a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

This bet365 promo will set players up with one of two options this week. Start placing bets on the NBA, MLB, Masters or any other available market. There is no shortage of options available for first-time players. Let’s take a closer look at this offer.

Click here and apply bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock the $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offers $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NBA Bet Boosts, NBA Early Payout Special, NHL Early Payout Special, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new promo will provide players with two options. Create a new account and decide between the no-brainer bonus or the massive safety net bet.

All it takes is a $5 wager on any game to secure the $150 bonus. The outcome of the selected game won’t make a difference when it comes to this offer.

As for the safety net bet, this is an opportunity to go bigger on a game. Start with a cash wager on the NBA, MLB, Masters or any other market. Bet365 Sportsbook will back up any losses with up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

How to Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start reaping the rewards on bet365 Sportsbook. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP365.

to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP365. Answer the required information sections using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, etc.

Deposit cash using any of the preferred payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, etc.

Start with a $5 bet to win $150 in bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet.

A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Wednesday Night NBA Bet Boosts

After choosing between either sign-up bonus, check out the other offers available on bet365 Sportsbook. There are a ton of bet boosts for Wednesday night’s NBA games. Take a look at a few of the most popular options:

Mets, Dodgers and Red Sox all to win (+344)

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto each to hit 1+ home runs (+2060)

Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Bobby Witt Jr. each to record 2+ total bases (+1336)

No runs in the first innings in Cardinals-Pirates, Marlins-Mets and Yankees-Tigers (+530)

Pete Alonso, Jazz Chisholm and Seiya Suzuki each to record 1+ RBIs (+2546)

Gunnar Henderson and Shohei Ohtani each to record 4+ total bases (+1217)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.