Pending free agent Pete Alonso extending his Mets tenure with every postseason homer

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso has been doing everything in his power — quite literally — to keep playing for the New York Mets.

Poised to become an attractive free agent next month, the big slugger is an enormous reason the wild-card Mets are still marching along this October. With three home runs in a span of four playoff games, Alonso has helped New York reach the National League Championship Series for the first time in nine years.

“Yes, it’s high-pressure situations — but this is the most fun baseball I’ve ever played in my life. There’s nothing like this,” Alonso said Wednesday.

“Whether it’s win or lose, I’m ready for another one. This has been just a blast. We’ve been on such an amazing ride. After every game, yeah, I’m tired, but it’s like I can’t wait to show up to the yard tomorrow.”

In a sense, tomorrow has been the question trailing Alonso all season. Drafted by the Mets in 2016 out of college at Florida, the first baseman has spent his entire professional career with the organization and already ranks third on the team list with 226 home runs in six major league seasons.

One of the most popular hitters in franchise history, the Polar Bear is almost sure to pass David Wright (242) and Darryl Strawberry (252) soon — if he remains in a Mets uniform next year.

A four-time All-Star and the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year, Alonso is represented by agent Scott Boras, who likes to test the market with high-profile clients.

But whether these are his final weeks with the Mets or not, Alonso is making the most of this unexpected run.

He went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk Wednesday as New York beat Philadelphia 4-1 on Francisco Lindor’s sixth-inning grand slam in Game 4 of their Division Series. With that, the Mets finished off the rival Phillies 3-1 in the best-of-five set to clinch a postseason series at home for the first time since the 2000 NLCS.

“This is what you work all offseason for. This is what spring training and the regular season is all about. This is euphoric,” Alonso said.

On deck, the Mets will begin the best-of-seven NLCS on Sunday in San Diego or Los Angeles. The Padres held a 2-1 lead over the Dodgers heading into Game 4 of their NLDS on Wednesday night.

New York is chasing its third World Series championship and first since 1986.

Back on Sept. 22, the Mets played their last home game of the regular season. At that point, it was no sure thing they’d wrap up a playoff berth on the ensuing road trip — or last long enough in the postseason to return. And so Alonso received several standing ovations from the sellout crowd and doffed his helmet when reminded by plate umpire John Libka in the first inning.

“POLAR BEAR PLEASE STAY” and “SAVE THE POLAR BEAR” read a pair of hand-held signs in the stands.

Before getting to all that, though, Alonso and the Mets intend to keep playing deep into October.

His go-ahead homer in the ninth inning last week at Milwaukee saved New York’s season in the Wild Card Series clincher. Alonso went deep in a Game 2 defeat at Philadelphia and then again early in Game 3 to spark a 7-2 victory Tuesday at home.

“We’re in a really good position, but we’ve got to capitalize,” he said before Game 4 against the Phillies.

All three of his postseason home runs were hit to the opposite field — Alonso went the other way to right on only four of his 34 homers during the regular season.

“I think it’s the timing, that’s where it starts. When he’s on time, it allows him to make some better swing decisions,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said, “and it’s going to allow him to get the barrel on the ball. When he does that, we know he’s one of the best power hitters in the game. It doesn’t matter (where) they pitch him because he’s got that ability.”

Staying patient at the plate, Alonso also drew six walks — several in the middle of rallies — while compiling a 1.069 OPS and six RBIs through New York’s first six playoff games. He hit .240 with 88 RBIs and a .788 OPS during the regular season.

“I just want to stay locked in and focus. Because every day is a different story, every at-bat is different,” Alonso said. “I mean, you can want to force things, but I’m just going to continue to stay within my approach and let the game come to me.”

His music, too.

Prior to Game 3, the slugger switched his walk-up song to “American Pie” by Don McLean.

“Why not? It’s a good song,” Alonso said with a smile. “I was kind of listening to it, it came up on shuffle. I’m like, Oh, this would be sick. Yeah, this could be really fun, and it was.”

