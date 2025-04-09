NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 1½ (227½) at WASHINGTON at ORLANDO 3 (212) Boston LA Lakers 5 (228)…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|1½
|(227½)
|at WASHINGTON
|at ORLANDO
|3
|(212)
|Boston
|LA Lakers
|5
|(228)
|at DALLAS
|at TORONTO
|8½
|(216½)
|Charlotte
|Miami
|2½
|(225½)
|at CHICAGO
|Portland
|6
|(229)
|at UTAH
|Denver
|3
|(233½)
|at SACRAMENTO
|Oklahoma City
|12
|(231½)
|at PHOENIX
|at GOLDEN STATE
|15
|(234)
|San Antonio
|at LA CLIPPERS
|6½
|(218½)
|Houston
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-142
|at DETROIT
|+120
|at SEATTLE
|-120
|Houston
|+102
|at CLEVELAND
|-184
|Chicago White Sox
|+154
|at BOSTON
|-130
|Toronto
|+110
|at TAMPA BAY
|-134
|LA Angels
|+114
|Minnesota
|-112
|at KANSAS CITY
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|-220
|Miami
|+184
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-144
|Cincinnati
|+122
|LA Dodgers
|-158
|at WASHINGTON
|+134
|at ATLANTA
|-126
|Philadelphia
|+108
|Milwaukee
|-142
|at COLORADO
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-156
|Texas
|+132
|San Diego
|-116
|at ATHLETICS
|-102
|Baltimore
|-112
|at ARIZONA
|-104
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-170
|Toronto
|+140
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-192
|Philadelphia
|+158
|at MINNESOTA
|-300
|San Jose
|+240
|at EDMONTON
|-126
|St. Louis
|+105
|Calgary
|-144
|at ANAHEIM
|+120
