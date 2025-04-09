Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 9, 2025, 12:19 AM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia (227½) at WASHINGTON
at ORLANDO 3 (212) Boston
LA Lakers 5 (228) at DALLAS
at TORONTO (216½) Charlotte
Miami (225½) at CHICAGO
Portland 6 (229) at UTAH
Denver 3 (233½) at SACRAMENTO
Oklahoma City 12 (231½) at PHOENIX
at GOLDEN STATE 15 (234) San Antonio
at LA CLIPPERS (218½) Houston

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -142 at DETROIT +120
at SEATTLE -120 Houston +102
at CLEVELAND -184 Chicago White Sox +154
at BOSTON -130 Toronto +110
at TAMPA BAY -134 LA Angels +114
Minnesota -112 at KANSAS CITY -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF
at N.Y METS -220 Miami +184
at SAN FRANCISCO -144 Cincinnati +122
LA Dodgers -158 at WASHINGTON +134
at ATLANTA -126 Philadelphia +108
Milwaukee -142 at COLORADO +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -156 Texas +132
San Diego -116 at ATHLETICS -102
Baltimore -112 at ARIZONA -104

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -170 Toronto +140
at N.Y RANGERS -192 Philadelphia +158
at MINNESOTA -300 San Jose +240
at EDMONTON -126 St. Louis +105
Calgary -144 at ANAHEIM +120

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up