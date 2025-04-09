Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Texas
|8
|4
|.667
|+1½
|Kansas City
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|New York
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Boston
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Houston
|5
|6
|.455
|1
|Athletics
|5
|7
|.417
|1½
|Baltimore
|5
|7
|.417
|1½
|Cleveland
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Seattle
|4
|8
|.333
|2½
|Minnesota
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|Chicago
|2
|8
|.200
|3½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Cleveland 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Toronto 6, Boston 1
L.A. Angels 4, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1
Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 6
Arizona 4, Baltimore 3
Athletics 10, San Diego 4
Houston 2, Seattle 1, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-1) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-1) at Kansas City (Wacha 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 1-0) at Boston (Buehler 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Francisco
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Los Angeles
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Philadelphia
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|Milwaukee
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Arizona
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|Miami
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|St. Louis
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Cincinnati
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|4
|8
|.333
|4½
|Atlanta
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
|Colorado
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
___
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 5
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 5
Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 6
Milwaukee 7, Colorado 1
Cincinnati 1, San Francisco 0
Arizona 4, Baltimore 3
Athletics 10, San Diego 4
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (TBD) at Colorado (Feltner 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 2-0) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-0), 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
