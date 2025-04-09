Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Texas 8 4 .667 +1½ Kansas City 6 5 .545 —…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Texas 8 4 .667 +1½ Kansas City 6 5 .545 — New York 6 5 .545 — Boston 6 6 .500 ½ Houston 5 6 .455 1 Athletics 5 7 .417 1½ Baltimore 5 7 .417 1½ Cleveland 4 6 .400 1½ Tampa Bay 4 6 .400 1½ Seattle 4 8 .333 2½ Minnesota 3 8 .273 3 Chicago 2 8 .200 3½

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 6, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 4, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 6

Arizona 4, Baltimore 3

Athletics 10, San Diego 4

Houston 2, Seattle 1, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-1) at Cleveland (Williams 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-1) at Kansas City (Wacha 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 1-0) at Boston (Buehler 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Francisco 8 3 .727 — Los Angeles 9 4 .692 — Philadelphia 7 3 .700 ½ Milwaukee 6 5 .545 2 Arizona 6 6 .500 2½ Miami 5 6 .455 3 St. Louis 5 6 .455 3 Washington 5 6 .455 3 Cincinnati 5 7 .417 3½ Pittsburgh 4 8 .333 4½ Atlanta 2 8 .200 5½ Colorado 2 8 .200 5½

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 5

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas 6

Milwaukee 7, Colorado 1

Cincinnati 1, San Francisco 0

Arizona 4, Baltimore 3

Athletics 10, San Diego 4

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (TBD) at Colorado (Feltner 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 2-0) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

