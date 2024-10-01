MLB Postseason Glance

All Times EDT x-if necessary WILD CARD SERIES (Best-of-3) American League Detroit 1, Houston 0 Tuesday, Oct. 1: Detroit 3,…

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League

Detroit 1, Houston 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Detroit 3, Houston 1

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Detroit (Holton 7-2) at Houston (Brown 11-9), 2:32 p.m. (ABC)

x-Thursday, Oct. 3: Detroit at Houston, 2:32 p.m. (ABC)

Kansas City 1, Baltimore 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Kansas City 1, Baltimore 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Kansas City (Lugo 16-9) at Baltimore (Eflin 10-9), 4:38 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Thursday, Oct. 3: Kansas City (Wacha 13-8) at Baltimore, 4:08 p.m. (ESPN)

National League

New York 1, Milwaukee 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1: New York 8, Milwaukee 4

Wednesday, Oct. 2: New York (Manaea 12-6) at Milwaukee (Montas 7-11), 7:38 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Thursday, Oct. 3: New York at Milwaukee, 8:38 p.m. (ESPN2)

San Diego 1, Atlanta 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1: San Diego 4, Atlanta 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Atlanta (Fried 11-10) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-5), 8:38 p.m. (ESPN2)

x-Thursday, Oct. 3: Atlanta at San Diego (Cease 14-11), 7:08 p.m. (ESPN2)

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

(TBS, truTV, Max)

New York vs. Baltimore or Kansas City

Saturday, Oct. 5: Baltimore-Kansas City winner at New York (Cole 8-5), 6:38 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7: Baltimore-Kansas City winner at New York, 7:38 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9: New York at Baltimore-Kansas City winner, TBD

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: New York at Baltimore-Kansas City winner, TBD

x-Saturday, Oct. 12: Baltimore-Kansas City winner at New York, TBD

Cleveland vs. Houston or Detroit

Saturday, Oct. 5: Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland, 1:08 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7: Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland, 4:08 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Cleveland at Houston-Detroit winner, TBD

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Cleveland at Houston-Detroit winner, TBD

x-Saturday, Oct. 12: Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland, TBD

National League

(Fox, FS1)

Los Angeles vs. San Diego or Atlanta

Saturday, Oct. 5: San Diego-Atlanta winner at Los Angeles, 8:38 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6: San Diego-Atlanta winner at Los Angeles, 8:03 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles at San Diego-Atlanta winner, TBD

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles at San Diego-Atlanta winner, TBD

x-Friday, Oct. 11: San Diego-Atlanta winner at Los Angeles, TBD

Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee or New York

Saturday, Oct. 5: Milwaukee-New York winner at Philadelphia, 4:08 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6: Milwaukee-New York winner at Philadelphia, 4:08 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia at Milwaukee-New York winner, TBD

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia at Milwaukee-New York winner, TBD

x-Friday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee-New York winner at Philadelphia, TBD

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

(TBS, truTV, Max)

Monday, Oct. 14:

Tuesday, Oct. 15:

Thursday, Oct. 17:

Friday, Oct. 18:

x-Saturday, Oct. 19:

x-Monday, Oct. 21:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 22:

National League

(Fox, FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 13:

Monday, Oct. 14:

Wednesday, Oct. 16:

Thursday, Oct.17:

x-Friday, Oct. 18:

x-Sunday, Oct. 20:

x-Monday, Oct. 21:

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

(Fox)

(World Series would start Oct. 22 if both LCS end by Oct. 19)

Friday, Oct. 25:

Saturday, Oct. 26:

Monday, Oct. 28:

Tuesday, Oct. 29:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30:

x-Friday, Nov. 1:

x-Saturday, Nov. 2:

