MLB Postseason Glance

All Times EDT x-if necessary WILD CARD SERIES(Best-of-3)American League Detroit 2, Houston 0 Tuesday, Oct. 1: Detroit 3, Houston 1…

All Times EDT

x-if necessary WILD CARD SERIES(Best-of-3)American League Detroit 2, Houston 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Detroit 3, Houston 1

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Detroit 5, Houston 2

Kansas City 2, Baltimore 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Kansas City 1, Baltimore 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Kansas City 2, Baltimore 1

National League

New York 2,

Milwaukee 1

Tuesday, Oct. 1: New York 8, Milwaukee 4

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Milwaukee 5, New York 3

Thursday, Oct. 3: New York 4, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 2, Atlanta 0

Tuesday, Oct. 1: San Diego 4, Atlanta 0

Wednesday, Oct. 2: San Diego 5, Atlanta 4

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)American League New York 3, Kansas City 1

Saturday, Oct. 5: New York 6, Kansas City 5

Monday, Oct. 7: Kansas City 4, New York 2

Wednesday, Oct. 9: New York 3, Kansas City 2

Thursday, Oct. 10: New York 3, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Saturday, Oct. 5: Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

Monday, Oct. 7: Detroit 3, Cleveland 0

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Detroit 3, Cleveland 0

Thursday, Oct. 10: Cleveland 5, Detroit 4

Saturday, Oct. 12: Cleveland 7, Detroit 3

National League

Los Angeles 3, San Diego 2

Saturday, Oct. 5: Los Angeles 7, San Diego 5

Sunday, Oct. 6: San Diego 10, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday, Oct. 8: San Diego 6, Los Angeles 5

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles 8, San Diego 0

Friday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles 2, San Diego 0

New York 3, Philadelphia 1

Saturday, Oct. 5: New York 6, Philadelphia 2

Sunday, Oct. 6: Philadelphia 7, New York 6

Tuesday, Oct. 8: New York 7, Philadelphia 2

Wednesday, Oct. 9: New York 4, Philadelphia 1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

New York 2, Cleveland 0

Monday, Oct. 14: New York 5, Cleveland 2

Tuesday, Oct. 15: New York 6, Cleveland 3

Thursday, Oct. 17: New York (Schmidt 5-5) at Cleveland, 5:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, and Max)

Friday, Oct. 18: New York (Gil 15-7) at Cleveland, 8:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, and Max)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19: New York at Cleveland, 8:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, and Max)

x-Monday, Oct. 21: Cleveland at New York, 5:08 p.m. (TBS, truTV, and Max)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 22: Cleveland at New York, 7:38 p.m. (TBS, truTV, and Max)

National League

Los Angeles 1, New York 1

Sunday, Oct. 13: Los Angeles 9, New York 0

Monday, Oct. 14: New York 7, Los Angeles 3

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles (Buehler 1-6) at New York (Severino 11-7), 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

Thursday, Oct.17: Los Angeles (Yamamoto 7-2) at New York (Quintana 10-10), 8:08 p.m. (FOX and FS1)

Friday, Oct. 18: Los Angeles at New York, 5:08 p.m. (FOX and FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 20: New York at Los Angeles, 8:08 p.m. (FOX and FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 21: New York at Los Angeles, 8:08 p.m. (FOX and FS1)

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

(Fox)

(World Series would start Oct. 22 if both LCS end by Oct. 19)

Friday, Oct. 25:

Saturday, Oct. 26:

Monday, Oct. 28:

Tuesday, Oct. 29:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30:

x-Friday, Nov. 1:

x-Saturday, Nov. 2:

