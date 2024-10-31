Hischier has goal and 2 assists, Markstrom gets shutout as Devils beat Canucks 6-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 shots for his…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 shots for his 21st career shutout as the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Dawson Mercer and Jack Hughes each had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meir, Ondrej Palat and Tomas Tatar also scored for the Devils. Markstrom’s shutout was his first with New Jersey.

Arturs Silovs finished with 17 saves in his first game since Oct. 15 for Vancouver, which snapped a five-game point streak (4-0-1).

The few remaining fans inside Rogers Arena at the end of the game booed as the final seconds of the game ticked away.

Takeaways

Canucks: Defending off the rush proved to be a problem for Vancouver, with four of New Jersey’s goals coming in transition. The fifth tally was a backdoor tap in from Hughes on a third-period power play.

Devils: Hischier leads the league with 10 goals and has scored in four straight games.

Key moment

A power play turned sour for the Canucks early in the second period when they gave up the puck and Mercer and Hischier sprinted down the ice on a 2-on-1. Silovs made a solid pad stop on Hischier’s shot, but the rebound bounced out to Mercer, who popped the puck up and in to give New Jersey a 2-0 lead at 1:35.

Key stat

Vancouver’s power play continued to struggle, going 0 for 4 on the night and surrendering a short-handed goal. The Canucks were 3 for 25 with a man advantage over their last eight games.

Up Next

Devils visit Calgary on Friday, and the Canucks visit San Jose on Saturday.

