PREP FOOTBALL=
Albuquerque High 90, Sandia 0
Artesia 55, Goddard 20
Bernalillo 15, Grants 12
Bloomfield 53, Espanola Valley 0
Centennial 49, Clovis 0
Clayton 58, Questa 6
Cleveland 38, Volcano Vista 3
Deming 29, Lovington 25
Dexter 60, Hatch Valley 6
Dora 54, Hondo 0
Dulce 58, Navajo Pine 8
Eunice 41, Jal 0
Fort Sumner 60, Escalante 8
Gadsden 38, Santa Teresa 0
Gateway Christian 50, Hagerman 0
Kirtland Central 20, Aztec 7
La Cueva 55, Santa Fe 0
Las Cruces 30, Carlsbad 12
Logan 54, NMSD 0
Magdalena def. Carrizozo, forfeit
Melrose 50, Tatum 0
Menaul 52, Cloudcroft 12
Mesilla Valley Christian 38, Lordsburg 30
Mountainair 88, Roy 34
NMMI 35, Hot Springs 0
Piedra Vista 42, Cibola 0
Ramah 50, Shiprock Northwest 0
Rio Rancho 34, Farmington 23
Silver 16, Manzano 13
St. Michael’s 55, Pojoaque 0
St. Pius X 65, Valencia 28
Taos 23, Moriarty 22
Texico 50, Tularosa 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.