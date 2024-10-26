PREP FOOTBALL= Albuquerque High 90, Sandia 0 Artesia 55, Goddard 20 Bernalillo 15, Grants 12 Bloomfield 53, Espanola Valley 0…

Albuquerque High 90, Sandia 0

Artesia 55, Goddard 20

Bernalillo 15, Grants 12

Bloomfield 53, Espanola Valley 0

Centennial 49, Clovis 0

Clayton 58, Questa 6

Cleveland 38, Volcano Vista 3

Deming 29, Lovington 25

Dexter 60, Hatch Valley 6

Dora 54, Hondo 0

Dulce 58, Navajo Pine 8

Eunice 41, Jal 0

Fort Sumner 60, Escalante 8

Gadsden 38, Santa Teresa 0

Gateway Christian 50, Hagerman 0

Kirtland Central 20, Aztec 7

La Cueva 55, Santa Fe 0

Las Cruces 30, Carlsbad 12

Logan 54, NMSD 0

Magdalena def. Carrizozo, forfeit

Melrose 50, Tatum 0

Menaul 52, Cloudcroft 12

Mesilla Valley Christian 38, Lordsburg 30

Mountainair 88, Roy 34

NMMI 35, Hot Springs 0

Piedra Vista 42, Cibola 0

Ramah 50, Shiprock Northwest 0

Rio Rancho 34, Farmington 23

Silver 16, Manzano 13

St. Michael’s 55, Pojoaque 0

St. Pius X 65, Valencia 28

Taos 23, Moriarty 22

Texico 50, Tularosa 0

