FBC Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 3 0 103 35 4 0 145 42 Navy 3 0 135 73 4 0 184 94 North Texas 1 0 52 20 4 1 204 161 East Carolina 1 0 30 20 3 2 135 93 Tulane 1 0 45 10 3 2 184 111 Charlotte 1 0 21 20 2 3 89 166 Memphis 0 1 44 56 4 1 166 92 FAU 0 1 7 24 2 3 110 118 South Florida 0 1 10 45 2 3 138 164 Tulsa 0 1 20 52 2 3 139 173 UTSA 0 1 20 30 2 3 110 158 UAB 0 1 18 41 1 3 92 113 Rice 0 2 34 58 1 4 124 132 Temple 0 2 25 80 1 4 93 188

___

Saturday’s Games

Army at Tulsa, Noon

Navy at Air Force, Noon

Tulane at UAB, 1 p.m.

East Carolina at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Memphis at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

UAB at Army, Noon

UTSA at Rice, 7 p.m.

North Texas at FAU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 1 0 21 20 5 0 144 81 Miami 1 0 38 34 5 0 247 75 Boston College 1 0 28 13 4 1 149 79 SMU 1 0 42 16 4 1 211 107 Clemson 2 0 99 49 3 1 168 103 Louisville 1 0 31 19 3 1 166 64 Virginia 1 0 31 30 3 1 121 94 Syracuse 1 1 55 54 3 1 135 90 Stanford 1 1 40 64 2 2 108 105 Georgia Tech 1 2 71 83 3 2 165 102 Florida St. 1 3 64 103 1 4 76 123 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 4 0 194 102 California 0 1 9 14 3 1 92 51 NC State 0 1 35 59 3 2 137 168 North Carolina 0 1 20 21 3 2 172 138 Virginia Tech 0 1 34 38 2 3 152 129 Wake Forest 0 1 30 31 1 3 119 125

___

Friday’s Games

Syracuse at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Louisville, Noon

Boston College at Virginia, Noon

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, Noon

Wake Forest at NC State, Noon

Virginia Tech at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Miami at California, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, Noon

Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon

Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

California at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 2 0 72 37 5 0 165 79 Iowa St. 1 0 20 0 4 0 113 29 Colorado 2 0 86 52 4 1 155 115 Texas Tech 2 0 74 63 4 1 208 172 Arizona 1 0 23 10 3 1 113 90 West Virginia 1 0 32 28 2 2 127 114 Kansas St. 1 1 51 58 4 1 157 98 Utah 1 1 32 42 4 1 142 75 UCF 1 1 56 82 3 1 158 99 Cincinnati 1 1 75 44 3 2 167 108 TCU 1 1 72 62 3 2 193 155 Arizona St. 0 1 22 30 3 1 131 88 Oklahoma St. 0 2 39 64 3 2 167 125 Baylor 0 2 59 72 2 3 147 101 Houston 0 2 0 54 1 4 52 104 Kansas 0 2 55 70 1 4 140 119

___

Friday’s Games

Houston at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at BYU, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 1 0 37 17 5 0 196 92 Montana 1 0 52 49 4 1 210 137 UC Davis 1 0 28 26 4 1 133 114 N. Arizona 1 0 34 16 3 2 169 99 Cal Poly 1 0 28 7 2 2 87 89 Weber St. 1 0 43 16 2 3 127 96 Idaho 0 1 26 28 3 2 125 102 Idaho St. 0 1 17 37 2 3 148 165 Sacramento St. 0 1 16 34 2 3 138 129 E. Washington 0 1 49 52 1 4 163 191 N. Colorado 0 1 7 28 0 5 60 166 Portland St. 0 1 16 43 0 4 90 214

___

Saturday’s Games

Weber St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

N. Arizona at Montana, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 1 0 45 42 4 1 155 101 Tennessee Tech 2 0 76 35 2 2 104 115 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 0 28 25 2 3 122 135 Tennessee St. 1 1 27 33 3 2 112 134 UT Martin 0 1 42 45 2 3 139 158 Charleston Southern 0 1 9 13 1 3 54 93 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 101 214 E. Illinois 0 1 25 28 1 4 66 155 Gardner-Webb 0 1 21 52 1 4 115 134

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at UT Martin, 2 p.m.

SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Charleston Southern at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

UT Martin at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 2 0 84 41 5 0 244 65 Ohio St. 1 0 38 7 4 0 195 27 Oregon 1 0 34 13 4 0 144 75 Penn St. 1 0 21 7 4 0 145 46 Rutgers 1 0 21 18 4 0 140 65 Michigan 2 0 54 48 4 1 124 107 Iowa 1 0 31 14 3 1 128 55 Illinois 1 1 38 45 4 1 136 71 Nebraska 1 1 52 41 4 1 154 61 Southern Cal 1 1 62 48 3 1 137 68 Michigan St. 1 1 34 62 3 2 109 95 Washington 1 1 42 26 3 2 126 62 Maryland 0 2 52 69 3 2 167 109 Northwestern 0 1 5 24 2 2 69 63 Wisconsin 0 1 21 38 2 2 86 107 Minnesota 0 2 38 58 2 3 130 77 Purdue 0 1 10 28 1 3 87 132 UCLA 0 2 26 76 1 3 59 123

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at Penn St., Noon

Purdue at Wisconsin, Noon

Iowa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Northwestern at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Wisconsin at Rutgers, Noon

Washington at Iowa, Noon

Penn St. at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at UCLA, 9 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 1 0 42 13 4 0 168 52 Stony Brook 1 0 24 17 4 1 113 96 Villanova 1 0 14 13 4 1 110 81 William & Mary 1 0 49 7 4 1 173 99 New Hampshire 1 0 38 17 3 1 107 100 Rhode Island 1 0 21 9 3 1 69 95 Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 22 3 2 221 167 Richmond 1 0 27 17 3 2 135 101 Maine 1 1 56 71 3 2 123 141 Hampton 0 1 7 49 3 2 132 127 Campbell 0 2 26 45 2 3 118 143 Albany (NY) 0 1 20 34 1 3 74 145 Bryant 0 1 17 38 1 3 77 146 Towson 0 1 13 14 1 3 71 102 Elon 0 1 17 27 1 4 92 130 NC A&T 0 1 13 42 1 4 102 218

___

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at Brown, Noon

Delaware at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Cornell, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Brown at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Towson at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Elon, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 2 0 58 34 4 0 134 82 Sam Houston St. 1 0 31 11 4 1 150 122 W. Kentucky 1 0 49 21 3 2 126 126 FIU 1 0 17 10 2 3 138 140 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 119 148 Louisiana Tech 0 1 10 17 1 3 75 87 Middle Tennessee 0 1 21 49 1 4 80 195 New Mexico St. 0 2 35 61 1 4 98 175 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 49 117 UTEP 0 1 10 28 0 4 58 122

___

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

FIU at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

New Mexico St. at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

UTEP at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 3 86 118 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 4 83 147

___

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Morgan St., 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 1 0 31 28 2 0 57 42 Cornell 1 0 47 23 1 1 71 64 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 2 0 61 27 Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 40 Harvard 0 1 28 31 1 1 63 31 Penn 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 46 Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 48 Yale 0 1 23 47 1 1 61 78

___

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Princeton at Columbia, Noon

CCSU at Yale, Noon

Bryant at Brown, Noon

Penn at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Harvard at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Columbia at Wagner, Noon

Dartmouth at Yale, Noon

Brown at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 23 20 3 2 90 121 Ohio 1 0 30 10 3 2 106 115 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 3 115 107 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 3 48 88 Akron 0 1 10 30 1 4 71 201 Kent St. 0 1 33 52 0 5 74 257

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Michigan 1 0 52 33 4 1 162 111 Cent. Michigan 1 0 37 34 3 2 150 147 Toledo 0 0 0 0 3 1 149 76 N. Illinois 0 1 20 23 2 2 107 76 Ball St. 0 1 34 37 1 3 83 196 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 142

___

Saturday’s Games

Umass at N. Illinois, Noon

W. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Ball St. at Kent St., Noon

Toledo at Buffalo, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 1 0 37 10 3 2 163 144 SC State 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 109 Howard 0 0 0 0 2 3 107 153 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 104 92 Norfolk St. 0 1 10 37 2 4 103 173 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 103 162

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Lincoln (Pa.) at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Towson at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

Merrimack at Morgan St., 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 1 0 42 10 4 1 199 103 North Dakota 1 0 72 35 4 1 195 132 South Dakota 1 0 42 13 3 1 142 46 Missouri St. 1 0 38 31 3 2 155 140 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 130 71 Illinois St. 0 1 10 42 3 2 116 140 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 2 62 87 S. Illinois 0 1 13 42 2 3 113 166 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 68 116 Murray St. 0 1 35 72 1 3 111 150 Youngstown St. 0 1 31 38 1 4 149 188

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Murray St., 3 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Murray St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UNLV 1 0 59 14 4 0 181 55 San Jose St. 1 0 17 7 3 1 142 95 Wyoming 1 0 31 19 1 4 82 162 Fresno St. 1 1 52 80 3 2 156 140 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 191 120 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 74 114 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 2 2 97 68 Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 3 118 118 Air Force 0 2 26 48 1 3 50 85 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 88 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 86 145 New Mexico 0 1 21 38 1 4 160 219

___

Friday’s Games

Syracuse at UNLV, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Navy at Air Force, Noon

Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

UNLV at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 1 0 27 20 2 2 101 124 Robert Morris 2 0 76 42 2 3 118 132 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 2 73 130 Wagner 0 1 14 21 2 3 113 125 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 1 2 51 103 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 20 27 1 3 53 98 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 5 69 144

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Yale, Noon

Buffalo State at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Mercyhurst at CCSU, Noon

Stonehill at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Duquesne at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Columbia at Wagner, Noon

Delaware St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 4 1 209 162 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 111 85

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Washington St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 1 0 38 35 3 2 149 161 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 3 2 125 117 Lehigh 0 1 35 38 3 2 146 130 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 2 129 110 Colgate 0 0 0 0 1 4 95 127 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 4 125 143 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 5 75 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Georgetown at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Fordham at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Penn, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 1 0 48 37 3 1 163 109 Dayton 1 0 47 14 3 1 127 55 Drake 1 0 30 28 2 1 68 102 Morehead St. 1 0 17 5 3 2 97 123 Butler 0 0 0 0 4 0 175 24 San Diego 0 1 28 30 2 2 105 99 Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 2 83 86 Presbyterian 0 1 37 48 2 3 151 167 Valparaiso 0 1 5 17 2 3 88 151 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 3 47 129 Marist 0 1 14 47 0 4 56 168

___

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Marist at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Butler, 1 p.m.

Stetson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Davidson at Dayton, Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Marist, Noon

Valparaiso at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 1 0 41 34 4 0 188 60 Missouri 1 0 30 27 4 0 146 48 Tennessee 1 0 25 15 4 0 216 28 Texas 1 0 35 13 5 0 225 35 LSU 1 0 36 33 4 1 176 108 Texas A&M 2 0 54 37 4 1 145 90 Oklahoma 1 1 42 46 4 1 143 80 Georgia 1 1 47 53 3 1 129 59 South Carolina 1 1 64 42 3 1 137 68 Arkansas 1 1 41 35 3 2 179 101 Florida 1 1 65 61 2 2 127 109 Kentucky 1 2 38 61 3 2 110 67 Mississippi 0 1 17 20 4 1 237 42 Vanderbilt 0 1 27 30 2 2 148 93 Auburn 0 2 35 51 2 3 167 94 Mississippi St. 0 2 41 80 1 4 137 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri at Texas A&M, Noon

Auburn at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

South Carolina at Alabama, Noon

Missouri at Umass, Noon

Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Georgia, 4:15 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 3 0 70 27 5 0 164 39 ETSU 1 0 34 17 3 2 174 107 Wofford 0 1 3 22 2 2 71 89 The Citadel 0 2 38 72 2 3 134 116 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 90 Chattanooga 0 1 3 10 1 3 72 133 Furman 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 141 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 3 96 125 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 4 52 167

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Wofford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

VMI at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Furman, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Princeton at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA McNeese St. 1 0 28 24 4 2 152 149 Lamar 0 0 0 0 3 2 106 115 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 101 Stephen F. Austin 0 1 24 28 2 2 169 70 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 2 3 129 170 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 103 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 4 71 188 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 5 69 244 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 4 64 150

___

Saturday’s Games

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

SE Louisiana at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 1 0 43 14 3 2 168 107 Alabama St. 1 0 26 21 2 2 81 67 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 92 155 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 131 Bethune-Cookman 0 1 21 26 0 5 94 202 MVSU 0 1 21 42 0 5 64 236

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 1 0 31 24 2 2 95 88 Alcorn St. 1 0 42 21 2 3 97 166 Texas Southern 1 1 41 52 1 3 65 141 Prairie View 1 2 69 92 2 3 106 163 Grambling St. 0 1 34 36 3 2 157 144 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 3 118 167

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

MVSU at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 1 0 38 21 3 2 158 160 James Madison 0 0 0 0 4 0 176 70 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 1 147 111 Appalachian St. 0 1 14 48 2 2 93 143 Georgia St. 0 1 21 38 2 2 93 126 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 2 100 103 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 3 80 107

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 13 9 3 1 78 80 South Alabama 1 0 48 14 2 3 203 145 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 3 1 148 99 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 87 135 Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 2 150 108 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 3 66 134 Troy 0 1 9 13 1 4 107 129

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas State at Troy, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

James Madison at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Old Dominion at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 1 0 45 17 4 1 200 95 Tarleton St. 1 0 28 14 4 1 128 133 Abilene Christian 2 0 93 54 3 2 192 155 E. Kentucky 1 0 26 7 3 2 106 114 S. Utah 1 0 28 17 2 3 104 152 North Alabama 1 1 39 44 1 5 99 188 West Georgia 0 3 47 89 1 3 85 118 Austin Peay 0 2 34 73 1 4 110 182 Utah Tech 0 1 30 55 0 5 82 235

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.

Tarleton St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

E. Kentucky at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

West Georgia at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 4 1 162 63 Uconn 3 2 186 110 Umass 1 4 95 154

___

Saturday’s Games

Umass at N. Illinois, Noon

Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Missouri at Umass, Noon

Stanford at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

