FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|3
|0
|103
|35
|4
|0
|145
|42
|Navy
|3
|0
|135
|73
|4
|0
|184
|94
|North Texas
|1
|0
|52
|20
|4
|1
|204
|161
|East Carolina
|1
|0
|30
|20
|3
|2
|135
|93
|Tulane
|1
|0
|45
|10
|3
|2
|184
|111
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|21
|20
|2
|3
|89
|166
|Memphis
|0
|1
|44
|56
|4
|1
|166
|92
|FAU
|0
|1
|7
|24
|2
|3
|110
|118
|South Florida
|0
|1
|10
|45
|2
|3
|138
|164
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|20
|52
|2
|3
|139
|173
|UTSA
|0
|1
|20
|30
|2
|3
|110
|158
|UAB
|0
|1
|18
|41
|1
|3
|92
|113
|Rice
|0
|2
|34
|58
|1
|4
|124
|132
|Temple
|0
|2
|25
|80
|1
|4
|93
|188
___
Saturday’s Games
Army at Tulsa, Noon
Navy at Air Force, Noon
Tulane at UAB, 1 p.m.
East Carolina at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Memphis at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
UAB at Army, Noon
UTSA at Rice, 7 p.m.
North Texas at FAU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|1
|0
|21
|20
|5
|0
|144
|81
|Miami
|1
|0
|38
|34
|5
|0
|247
|75
|Boston College
|1
|0
|28
|13
|4
|1
|149
|79
|SMU
|1
|0
|42
|16
|4
|1
|211
|107
|Clemson
|2
|0
|99
|49
|3
|1
|168
|103
|Louisville
|1
|0
|31
|19
|3
|1
|166
|64
|Virginia
|1
|0
|31
|30
|3
|1
|121
|94
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|55
|54
|3
|1
|135
|90
|Stanford
|1
|1
|40
|64
|2
|2
|108
|105
|Georgia Tech
|1
|2
|71
|83
|3
|2
|165
|102
|Florida St.
|1
|3
|64
|103
|1
|4
|76
|123
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|194
|102
|California
|0
|1
|9
|14
|3
|1
|92
|51
|NC State
|0
|1
|35
|59
|3
|2
|137
|168
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|20
|21
|3
|2
|172
|138
|Virginia Tech
|0
|1
|34
|38
|2
|3
|152
|129
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|30
|31
|1
|3
|119
|125
___
Friday’s Games
Syracuse at UNLV, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
SMU at Louisville, Noon
Boston College at Virginia, Noon
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, Noon
Wake Forest at NC State, Noon
Virginia Tech at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Miami at California, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, Noon
Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon
Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
California at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|2
|0
|72
|37
|5
|0
|165
|79
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|20
|0
|4
|0
|113
|29
|Colorado
|2
|0
|86
|52
|4
|1
|155
|115
|Texas Tech
|2
|0
|74
|63
|4
|1
|208
|172
|Arizona
|1
|0
|23
|10
|3
|1
|113
|90
|West Virginia
|1
|0
|32
|28
|2
|2
|127
|114
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|51
|58
|4
|1
|157
|98
|Utah
|1
|1
|32
|42
|4
|1
|142
|75
|UCF
|1
|1
|56
|82
|3
|1
|158
|99
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|75
|44
|3
|2
|167
|108
|TCU
|1
|1
|72
|62
|3
|2
|193
|155
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|22
|30
|3
|1
|131
|88
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|2
|39
|64
|3
|2
|167
|125
|Baylor
|0
|2
|59
|72
|2
|3
|147
|101
|Houston
|0
|2
|0
|54
|1
|4
|52
|104
|Kansas
|0
|2
|55
|70
|1
|4
|140
|119
___
Friday’s Games
Houston at TCU, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Baylor at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.
UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Arizona, 11 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Cincinnati at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at BYU, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Colorado, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|37
|17
|5
|0
|196
|92
|Montana
|1
|0
|52
|49
|4
|1
|210
|137
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|28
|26
|4
|1
|133
|114
|N. Arizona
|1
|0
|34
|16
|3
|2
|169
|99
|Cal Poly
|1
|0
|28
|7
|2
|2
|87
|89
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|43
|16
|2
|3
|127
|96
|Idaho
|0
|1
|26
|28
|3
|2
|125
|102
|Idaho St.
|0
|1
|17
|37
|2
|3
|148
|165
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|16
|34
|2
|3
|138
|129
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|49
|52
|1
|4
|163
|191
|N. Colorado
|0
|1
|7
|28
|0
|5
|60
|166
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|16
|43
|0
|4
|90
|214
___
Saturday’s Games
Weber St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
UC Davis at Portland St., 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana St., 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
N. Arizona at Montana, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|42
|4
|1
|155
|101
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|0
|76
|35
|2
|2
|104
|115
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|0
|28
|25
|2
|3
|122
|135
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|27
|33
|3
|2
|112
|134
|UT Martin
|0
|1
|42
|45
|2
|3
|139
|158
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|9
|13
|1
|3
|54
|93
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|101
|214
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|25
|28
|1
|4
|66
|155
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|21
|52
|1
|4
|115
|134
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at UT Martin, 2 p.m.
SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Charleston Southern at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|2
|0
|84
|41
|5
|0
|244
|65
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|38
|7
|4
|0
|195
|27
|Oregon
|1
|0
|34
|13
|4
|0
|144
|75
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|21
|7
|4
|0
|145
|46
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|21
|18
|4
|0
|140
|65
|Michigan
|2
|0
|54
|48
|4
|1
|124
|107
|Iowa
|1
|0
|31
|14
|3
|1
|128
|55
|Illinois
|1
|1
|38
|45
|4
|1
|136
|71
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|52
|41
|4
|1
|154
|61
|Southern Cal
|1
|1
|62
|48
|3
|1
|137
|68
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|34
|62
|3
|2
|109
|95
|Washington
|1
|1
|42
|26
|3
|2
|126
|62
|Maryland
|0
|2
|52
|69
|3
|2
|167
|109
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|5
|24
|2
|2
|69
|63
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|21
|38
|2
|2
|86
|107
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|38
|58
|2
|3
|130
|77
|Purdue
|0
|1
|10
|28
|1
|3
|87
|132
|UCLA
|0
|2
|26
|76
|1
|3
|59
|123
___
Friday’s Games
Michigan St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UCLA at Penn St., Noon
Purdue at Wisconsin, Noon
Iowa at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Michigan at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Northwestern at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Wisconsin at Rutgers, Noon
Washington at Iowa, Noon
Penn St. at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at UCLA, 9 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|42
|13
|4
|0
|168
|52
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|24
|17
|4
|1
|113
|96
|Villanova
|1
|0
|14
|13
|4
|1
|110
|81
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|49
|7
|4
|1
|173
|99
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|38
|17
|3
|1
|107
|100
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|21
|9
|3
|1
|69
|95
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|51
|22
|3
|2
|221
|167
|Richmond
|1
|0
|27
|17
|3
|2
|135
|101
|Maine
|1
|1
|56
|71
|3
|2
|123
|141
|Hampton
|0
|1
|7
|49
|3
|2
|132
|127
|Campbell
|0
|2
|26
|45
|2
|3
|118
|143
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|20
|34
|1
|3
|74
|145
|Bryant
|0
|1
|17
|38
|1
|3
|77
|146
|Towson
|0
|1
|13
|14
|1
|3
|71
|102
|Elon
|0
|1
|17
|27
|1
|4
|92
|130
|NC A&T
|0
|1
|13
|42
|1
|4
|102
|218
___
Friday’s Games
New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bryant at Brown, Noon
Delaware at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Cornell, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Towson, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Brown at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Towson at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Elon, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|2
|0
|58
|34
|4
|0
|134
|82
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|31
|11
|4
|1
|150
|122
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|49
|21
|3
|2
|126
|126
|FIU
|1
|0
|17
|10
|2
|3
|138
|140
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|119
|148
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|1
|10
|17
|1
|3
|75
|87
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|21
|49
|1
|4
|80
|195
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|35
|61
|1
|4
|98
|175
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|49
|117
|UTEP
|0
|1
|10
|28
|0
|4
|58
|122
___
Thursday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
FIU at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
New Mexico St. at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
UTEP at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|86
|118
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|83
|147
___
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Morgan St., 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|0
|57
|42
|Cornell
|1
|0
|47
|23
|1
|1
|71
|64
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|61
|27
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|40
|Harvard
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|1
|63
|31
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|46
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|48
|Yale
|0
|1
|23
|47
|1
|1
|61
|78
___
Friday’s Games
New Hampshire at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Princeton at Columbia, Noon
CCSU at Yale, Noon
Bryant at Brown, Noon
Penn at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Harvard at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Columbia at Wagner, Noon
Dartmouth at Yale, Noon
Brown at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Penn, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|23
|20
|3
|2
|90
|121
|Ohio
|1
|0
|30
|10
|3
|2
|106
|115
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|115
|107
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|48
|88
|Akron
|0
|1
|10
|30
|1
|4
|71
|201
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|33
|52
|0
|5
|74
|257
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|1
|0
|52
|33
|4
|1
|162
|111
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|34
|3
|2
|150
|147
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|149
|76
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|2
|2
|107
|76
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|34
|37
|1
|3
|83
|196
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|93
|142
___
Saturday’s Games
Umass at N. Illinois, Noon
W. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Ball St. at Kent St., Noon
Toledo at Buffalo, Noon
Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.
Akron at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 4 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|1
|0
|37
|10
|3
|2
|163
|144
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|100
|109
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|107
|153
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|104
|92
|Norfolk St.
|0
|1
|10
|37
|2
|4
|103
|173
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|103
|162
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Lincoln (Pa.) at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
SC State at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
NC Central at Campbell, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Towson at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
Merrimack at Morgan St., 3 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|42
|10
|4
|1
|199
|103
|North Dakota
|1
|0
|72
|35
|4
|1
|195
|132
|South Dakota
|1
|0
|42
|13
|3
|1
|142
|46
|Missouri St.
|1
|0
|38
|31
|3
|2
|155
|140
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|130
|71
|Illinois St.
|0
|1
|10
|42
|3
|2
|116
|140
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|62
|87
|S. Illinois
|0
|1
|13
|42
|2
|3
|113
|166
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|68
|116
|Murray St.
|0
|1
|35
|72
|1
|3
|111
|150
|Youngstown St.
|0
|1
|31
|38
|1
|4
|149
|188
___
Saturday’s Games
Indiana St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
South Dakota at Murray St., 3 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Murray St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|1
|0
|59
|14
|4
|0
|181
|55
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|17
|7
|3
|1
|142
|95
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|31
|19
|1
|4
|82
|162
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|52
|80
|3
|2
|156
|140
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|191
|120
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|74
|114
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|97
|68
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|118
|118
|Air Force
|0
|2
|26
|48
|1
|3
|50
|85
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|76
|88
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|86
|145
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|21
|38
|1
|4
|160
|219
___
Friday’s Games
Syracuse at UNLV, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Navy at Air Force, Noon
Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m.
Hawaii at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
UNLV at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Air Force at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Washington St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|1
|0
|27
|20
|2
|2
|101
|124
|Robert Morris
|2
|0
|76
|42
|2
|3
|118
|132
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|73
|130
|Wagner
|0
|1
|14
|21
|2
|3
|113
|125
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|51
|103
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|20
|27
|1
|3
|53
|98
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|69
|144
___
Saturday’s Games
CCSU at Yale, Noon
Buffalo State at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Mercyhurst at CCSU, Noon
Stonehill at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Duquesne at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Columbia at Wagner, Noon
Delaware St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|209
|162
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|111
|85
___
Saturday’s Games
Colorado St. at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Washington St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|1
|0
|38
|35
|3
|2
|149
|161
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|125
|117
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|35
|38
|3
|2
|146
|130
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|129
|110
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|95
|127
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|125
|143
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|75
|209
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Georgetown at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Fordham at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Penn, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|1
|0
|48
|37
|3
|1
|163
|109
|Dayton
|1
|0
|47
|14
|3
|1
|127
|55
|Drake
|1
|0
|30
|28
|2
|1
|68
|102
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|17
|5
|3
|2
|97
|123
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|175
|24
|San Diego
|0
|1
|28
|30
|2
|2
|105
|99
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|83
|86
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|37
|48
|2
|3
|151
|167
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|5
|17
|2
|3
|88
|151
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|47
|129
|Marist
|0
|1
|14
|47
|0
|4
|56
|168
___
Saturday’s Games
Drake at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Marist at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Butler, 1 p.m.
Stetson at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Davidson at Dayton, Noon
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Marist, Noon
Valparaiso at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|1
|0
|41
|34
|4
|0
|188
|60
|Missouri
|1
|0
|30
|27
|4
|0
|146
|48
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|25
|15
|4
|0
|216
|28
|Texas
|1
|0
|35
|13
|5
|0
|225
|35
|LSU
|1
|0
|36
|33
|4
|1
|176
|108
|Texas A&M
|2
|0
|54
|37
|4
|1
|145
|90
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|42
|46
|4
|1
|143
|80
|Georgia
|1
|1
|47
|53
|3
|1
|129
|59
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|64
|42
|3
|1
|137
|68
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|41
|35
|3
|2
|179
|101
|Florida
|1
|1
|65
|61
|2
|2
|127
|109
|Kentucky
|1
|2
|38
|61
|3
|2
|110
|67
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|17
|20
|4
|1
|237
|42
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|27
|30
|2
|2
|148
|93
|Auburn
|0
|2
|35
|51
|2
|3
|167
|94
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|41
|80
|1
|4
|137
|158
___
Saturday’s Games
Missouri at Texas A&M, Noon
Auburn at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
South Carolina at Alabama, Noon
Missouri at Umass, Noon
Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Georgia, 4:15 p.m.
Florida at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|3
|0
|70
|27
|5
|0
|164
|39
|ETSU
|1
|0
|34
|17
|3
|2
|174
|107
|Wofford
|0
|1
|3
|22
|2
|2
|71
|89
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|38
|72
|2
|3
|134
|116
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|90
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|3
|10
|1
|3
|72
|133
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|141
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|96
|125
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|52
|167
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Wofford at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
VMI at Samford, 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
VMI at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Furman, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Princeton at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|McNeese St.
|1
|0
|28
|24
|4
|2
|152
|149
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|106
|115
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|118
|101
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|24
|28
|2
|2
|169
|70
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|129
|170
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|111
|103
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|71
|188
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|69
|244
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|64
|150
___
Saturday’s Games
Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
SE Louisiana at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Northwestern St., 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|43
|14
|3
|2
|168
|107
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|26
|21
|2
|2
|81
|67
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|92
|155
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|67
|131
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|1
|21
|26
|0
|5
|94
|202
|MVSU
|0
|1
|21
|42
|0
|5
|64
|236
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|31
|24
|2
|2
|95
|88
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|42
|21
|2
|3
|97
|166
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|41
|52
|1
|3
|65
|141
|Prairie View
|1
|2
|69
|92
|2
|3
|106
|163
|Grambling St.
|0
|1
|34
|36
|3
|2
|157
|144
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|118
|167
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida A&M at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Alabama A&M at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Nicholls at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
MVSU at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Southern
|1
|0
|38
|21
|3
|2
|158
|160
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|176
|70
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|147
|111
|Appalachian St.
|0
|1
|14
|48
|2
|2
|93
|143
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|21
|38
|2
|2
|93
|126
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|100
|103
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|80
|107
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|13
|9
|3
|1
|78
|80
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|48
|14
|2
|3
|203
|145
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|148
|99
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|87
|135
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|150
|108
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|66
|134
|Troy
|0
|1
|9
|13
|1
|4
|107
|129
___
Thursday’s Games
Texas State at Troy, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
James Madison at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Coastal Carolina at James Madison, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Old Dominion at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|45
|17
|4
|1
|200
|95
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|28
|14
|4
|1
|128
|133
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|93
|54
|3
|2
|192
|155
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|26
|7
|3
|2
|106
|114
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|28
|17
|2
|3
|104
|152
|North Alabama
|1
|1
|39
|44
|1
|5
|99
|188
|West Georgia
|0
|3
|47
|89
|1
|3
|85
|118
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|34
|73
|1
|4
|110
|182
|Utah Tech
|0
|1
|30
|55
|0
|5
|82
|235
___
Saturday’s Games
Austin Peay at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at North Alabama, 5 p.m.
Tarleton St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
E. Kentucky at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
West Georgia at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|4
|1
|162
|63
|Uconn
|3
|2
|186
|110
|Umass
|1
|4
|95
|154
___
Saturday’s Games
Umass at N. Illinois, Noon
Temple at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Missouri at Umass, Noon
Stanford at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.