Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

February 8, 2026, 11:41 AM

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Seattle (45½) at NEW ENGLAND

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Detroit
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Chicago
at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Utah
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Sacramento
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Cleveland
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Memphis
at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Philadelphia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Arizona at KANSAS

