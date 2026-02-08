NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Seattle 4½ 4½ (45½) at NEW ENGLAND NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG…
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Seattle
|4½
|4½
|(45½)
|at NEW ENGLAND
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHARLOTTE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at ORLANDO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma City
|at GOLDEN STATE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at PORTLAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Arizona
|2½
|at KANSAS
