NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Seattle 4½ 4½ (45½) at NEW ENGLAND NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Seattle 4½ 4½ (45½) at NEW ENGLAND

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Detroit at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Chicago at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Utah at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Sacramento at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Atlanta at DENVER OFF (OFF) Cleveland at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Memphis at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Philadelphia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Arizona 2½ at KANSAS

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.