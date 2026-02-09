South Africa and Zimbabwe cruise while Italy crushed by Scotland in T20 World Cup debut

AHEMDABAD, India (AP) — After an action-packed weekend at the T20 World Cup, Monday was sedate with undemanding wins by…

AHEMDABAD, India (AP) — After an action-packed weekend at the T20 World Cup, Monday was sedate with undemanding wins by South Africa, Zimbabwe and late replacement Scotland.

South Africa notched a tournament-high 213-4 against Canada and won by 57 runs in Ahmedabad.

Zimbabwe bowled out Oman for 103 and won by eight wickets with 6.3 overs to spare in Colombo.

Italy’s 45-year wait for World Cup cricket ended in a 73-run defeat against Scotland in Kolkata and captain Wayne Madsen dislocated his shoulder.

Proteas overwhelm Canada

South Africa, the 2024 runner-up, built a daunting total on the back of skipper Aiden Markram.

He scored 59 off 32 balls with 10 fours and a six, and shared partnerships of 70 with Quinton de Kock and 56 with Ryan Rickelton.

The 100 was brought up in 9.5 overs, and Markram reached 50 off 28.

Momentum slowed when left-arm spinner Ansh Patel took out Markram, Rickelton and Dewald Brevis but David Miller and Tristan Stubbs lifted them past 200 with an unbeaten stand of 75 runs off the last 37 balls.

The target was too tall for Canada.

Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi picked 4-31 in four overs, hitting the top order hard with three wickets in 12 balls. Canada was reduced to 26-3 in three overs and 45-4 before the end of powerplay.

Canada finished on 156-8, Navneet Dhaliwal falling in the last over for 64 off 49, his second T20 World Cup half-century.

Italy’s debut falls flat

Italy was set a mighty 208 to win by Scotland and crashed to 137 all out in 16.4 overs.

Italy’s Madsen didn’t bat because he damaged his left shoulder while attempting a catch at mid-wicket.

There was a silver lining when Benjamin Manenti scored 52 off 31. Benjamin and his brother Harry (37) briefly threatened with a 73-run stand until they fell in consecutive overs. Italy lost its last six wickets for 21 runs.

“I imagine everyone will be flat in the dressing room and disappointed,” vice-captain Harry Manenti said. “We wanted to show the world what we have. We get another chance in a few days’ time (against Nepal in Mumbai on Thursday) and hopefully we can bounce back.”

Scotland opener George Munsey starred with a blazing 84 off 54 balls including 13 boundaries and two sixes. The 207-4 was the highest ever total by an associate team in the tournament.

Munsey also held four catches, including a brilliant low catch at point to dismiss opener Justin Mosca off the first ball.

Italy succumbed to off-spinner Michael Leask, who took an impressive 4-17.

Scotland lost to Italy in the World Cup qualifiers but replaced Bangladesh just two weeks before the World Cup and lost to the West Indies at the same venue in its first game.

Munsey set the tempo with the first century partnership of the tournament, 126 runs with opening partner Michael Jones (37).

Munsey missed out on a century when he holed out at long-on in the 14th over to fast bowler Grant Stewart. He threw his bat in the air in frustration.

Brandon McMullen added 41 off 18 balls and Leask a finishing 22 off five balls, hitting two fours and two sixes in the final over.

Zimbabwe brush past Oman

Zimbabwe’s pace attack blew away Oman. Blessing Muzarabani picked 3-16 in four overs, Richard Ngarava 3-17 and Brad Evans 3-18.

Oman was down to 27-5 in seven overs, crossed 100 in the final over, and was all out for 103 with a ball to spare. Vinay Shukla top-scored with 28 off 21 — just three batters reached double figures.

Zimbabwe chased down the win in a hurry. Brian Bennett wast 48 not out off 36 balls, including seven boundaries. Brendan Taylor scored 31 off 30 when he retired hurt, hobbling off with a suspected hamstring issue.

