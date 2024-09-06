Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo gets warm reception in return to Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (AP) — The cheers started when Anthony Rizzo was introduced with the starting lineup for the New York Yankees.…

CHICAGO (AP) — The cheers started when Anthony Rizzo was introduced with the starting lineup for the New York Yankees.

It was only the beginning.

Rizzo was saluted with multiple standing ovations Friday in his first game back at Wrigley Field since the first baseman was traded by the Chicago Cubs to New York in July 2021.

“The whole day I was smiling,” Rizzo said. “There would be times where I was just on the field just smiling, taking it in. I haven’t been here in a while, so it’s nice to be back.”

Rizzo played for Chicago for nine-plus seasons, becoming one of the team’s most popular players during a wildly successful run for the franchise. He hit .272 with 242 homers and 784 RBIs in 1,308 games for the Cubs, making the NL All-Star team three times and winning four Gold Gloves.

With Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez anchoring a strong lineup, along with Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks starring on the mound, Chicago won the 2016 World Series for the franchise’s first championship in 108 years.

“This is a special place to play,” Rizzo said. “Anyone who’s played here will say the same thing.”

The Cubs paid tribute to Rizzo with a pregame video that highlighted his achievements on and off the field, including his work with pediatric cancer patients at Lurie Children’s Hospital. The crowd started cheering when the video started, and it picked up intensity when it was over.

Rizzo popped out of the visitors’ dugout and acknowledged the prolonged ovation by holding his hat in the air in appreciation. He hugged his wife, Emily, and posed for pictures before running out to the outfield grass and waving to the fans in the bleachers.

“It was a great moment. Something that I’ll remember forever. I’ll cherish forever,” said Rizzo, who went 1 for 3 with a walk in New York’s 3-0 victory. “Obviously, all the time here was special. But to be able to come back and share that moment, have Emily on the field, my wife and my family, was just something I’ll never forget.”

Before Rizzo came to the plate for the first time leading off the second inning, the Cubs played his walk-up music from his time with the team. There was another loud standing ovation, and a smiling Rizzo took off his batting helmet and waved to the crowd.

“It was awesome. You know definitely emotional,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “You could see Anthony’s emotions when he came out after the video, which they did a great job with, to see the fan base just really be excited to see him.”

The 35-year-old Rizzo estimated he had about 40 to 50 tickets for the game for family and friends.

“It was just cool to be here. A lot of smiles,” Rizzo said. “It was great to hear the seventh-inning stretch and just see Wrigley being Wrigley.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.