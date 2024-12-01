Police officer shoots, seriously injures man at Rosslyn Metro station

A person was seriously injured after a shooting involving an Arlington County police officer at the Rosslyn Metro station Tuesday afternoon.

A man was seriously injured after he was shot by an Arlington County police officer at the Rosslyn Metro station Tuesday afternoon.

Ashley Savage, with Arlington County, said police responded to the nearby Safeway grocery store for reports of a suspicious person. The man began talking to the employees and then took a knife out of his pocket.

Savage said responding officers located a person who matched the description they were given in the open-air entrance of the Metro station. She said a struggle ensued and an officer opened fire, striking the man.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo, who reported from the scene, said tattered and bloody clothes could be seen on the ground outside the station.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Mike Murillo reported from outside the Rosslyn Metro station where a police officer shot and seriously wounded a man

It is not known at this time if the man reported inside the Safeway is the same one who was injured in the shooting. Additional information will be released as the investigation continues.

Two officers were also transported to local hospitals; one with non-life-threatening injuries and the other for evaluation and treatment.

Police said in a social media post the suspect was taken to the hospital “with serious injuries” after the shooting around 3:45 p.m.

There is no “ongoing threat to the community,” according to police, but roads near the station were temporarily blocked off to pedestrians and motorists.

“Our goal is to conduct a thorough and complete investigation here through CIRT (Critical Incident Response Team),” Savage said.

The Northern Virginia CIRT is a regional response team that responds to serious incidents in the Northern Virginia area.

According to WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine, the earlier closure of 19th Street led to congestion and a long backup on the outbound Key Bridge in Georgetown. North Moore Street is currently closed.

Metro also said in a social media post that trains are no longer bypassing Rosslyn station.

A passerby told WTOP news partner 7News that the situation makes him “not want to take the Metro anymore.”

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.