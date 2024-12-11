87-year-old swim legend Dawn Fraser is recovering after a fall and hip replacement surgery

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former swimming great and four-time Olympic gold medalist Dawn Fraser was recovering in a hospital on…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former swimming great and four-time Olympic gold medalist Dawn Fraser was recovering in a hospital on the Sunshine Coast north of Brisbane after she fell and sustained a broken hip and four broken ribs.

The 87-year-old Fraser is convalescing after the “scary” incident last week that initially prompted fears she had suffered internal bleeding.

Fraser, who had been recovering from recent eye surgery, tripped on the edge of the newly renovated driveway and landed hard on the ground. She was taken to hospital after the ordeal, where it was determined that repairing the damage to her hip was too dangerous, so she underwent full hip replacement surgery.

Her daughter, Dawn-Lorraine Fraser, told media on Wednesday that Fraser was doing “so much better” but was “not out of the woods yet.”

“She is typical mom. She is up walking and as you know she was told to slow down, because she was walking too far and too fast,” Dawn-Lorraine said. “She has had a new hip, she has broken four ribs and she has a gash in her left arm.”

“It’s been scary … I thought we were going to lose her and I was told by the doctor that we were probably going to have to face that, and I couldn’t face that. Because even though she’s my mom I’ve always thought of her as being invincible.”

Fraser is recognized as one of Australia’s greatest athletes, having won eight Olympic medals, including four gold in the 100-meter freestyle across three Olympic Games between 1956 and 1964.

In 1956 she was the face of the Melbourne Games, winning the first of her golds in the 100 freestyle and 400-meter freestyle relay. She also broke 27 world records during her career and was named Australian of the Year in 1964.

