Fairfax Co. coach who helped start volleyball program leads Langley to consecutive state titles

More than two decades ago, when a group of students at Langley High School learned that Susan Shifflett played volleyball in college, they approached her and said they wanted to launch a volleyball program at the McLean, Virginia, school.

Shifflett had been playing in Northern Virginia adult leagues and loved the sport. Without hesitation, she agreed to help them. At the time, she was an athletic trainer at the school and was eager for a new challenge.

In 1998 Shifflett launched a volleyball program, overseeing a first season where there wasn’t much pressure.

Since then, the program has become much more serious. Shifflett has reached over 500 career wins and has helped Langley win back-to-back state championships.

It’s not just Langley High School that holds the legacy of winning, “Coach Shifflett has the legacy,” senior Amber Smith said. “It’s her coaching.”

Some of Langley’s student-athletes described Shifflett as intense, but she said that’s a byproduct of wanting to win. Shifflett said that she can hardly raise her arms above her shoulders or swing anymore, but it’s coaching that gives her a competitive outlet.

How is Shifflett like as a coach?

If someone makes a mistake, Shifflett will be polite, but will let them know about it, Smith said. Shifflett spends time helping players lift weights, and she is always available for a pep talk off the court.

Aside from advice, Shifflett said players are eager to ask her about her grandchildren.

“She’s part of a family that we have here,” Smith said.

Before or after matches, the team would sometimes hold dance parties, playing 2000s party songs from artists such as Rihanna, Pitbull or Nicki Minaj, Smith said.

But usually, Shifflett’s much more serious. The team practices for two hours, sometimes twice a day. Before the school year starts, there’s an emphasis on conditioning.

“Every practice, we do something meaningful, and it’s not just like we’re here just to be here,” said outside hitter Rujuta Singh. “We’re actually improving ourselves.”

This season presented a unique challenge for the team. Coming off a state title last year, four of its six starters graduated. The team planned sleepovers and meals together, with the hope that would lead to better team bonding.

That proved invaluable, as the team won another state championship this year. The school has secured four state titles since 2013.

“Shifflett’s a very hard worker and takes everything seriously,” said senior Ana Toumazatos, who will play college volleyball at James Madison University next year. “It’s very nice for me to be able to continue that legacy for her.”

Even after retiring from teaching, Shifflett continued to coach. And she doesn’t anticipate that changing soon.

“These kids are all very highly motivated and incredibly talented, and the community itself is very, very supportive, and it’s just been a pleasure to be here, so I had no reason to move,” Shifflett said.

For players such as Smith, the first state championship is not enough. “You just can’t let that drop, because you know that Langley has a legacy, and we want to uphold that,” Smith said.

