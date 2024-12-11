Holloway scores in OT to give Blues a 4-3 victory over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dylan Holloway scored 1:40 into overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat Vancouver 4-3 on…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dylan Holloway scored 1:40 into overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat Vancouver 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Robert Thomas had a goal and two assists for the Blues. Zack Bolduc and Jordan Kyrou also scored, and Joel Hofer stopped 22 shots.

Vancouver got a goal and an assist from Elias Pettersson. Dakota Joshua and Jake DeBrusk also scored, while Brock Boeser and Conor Garland each had two assists.

Thatcher Demko made 21 saves in his first start for the Canucks since injuring his knee April 21 at the beginning of the playoffs last season.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.