Triple-A Playoffs

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
(Best-of-3)
League Championship Series
International League
Columbus 1, Omaha 0
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Columbus 3, Omaha 2
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Columbus at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Columbus at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
Pacific Coast League
Sugar Land 1, Reno 0
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Sugar Land 14, Reno 2
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Reno at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Reno at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m
Championship
Saturday, Sept. 28: International League winner vs. Pacific Coast League winner, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.