Triple-A Playoffs

All Times EDT (x-if necessary) (Best-of-3) League Championship Series International League Columbus 1, Omaha 0 Tuesday, Sept. 24: Columbus 3,…

All Times EDT

(x-if necessary)

(Best-of-3)

League Championship Series

International League

Columbus 1, Omaha 0

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Columbus 3, Omaha 2

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Columbus at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Columbus at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

Pacific Coast League

Sugar Land 1, Reno 0

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Sugar Land 14, Reno 2

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Reno at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Reno at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m

Championship

Saturday, Sept. 28: International League winner vs. Pacific Coast League winner, 10 p.m.

