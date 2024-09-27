Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Alleghany 27, Radford 9 Altavista 64, William Campbell 13 Amherst County 18, E.C. Glass 0 Battlefield 63, Freedom…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alleghany 27, Radford 9

Altavista 64, William Campbell 13

Amherst County 18, E.C. Glass 0

Battlefield 63, Freedom – South Riding 7

Battlefield 63, Freedom – Woodbridge 7

Broadway 41, Rockbridge County 0

Brookville 41, Liberty-Bedford 20

Dinwiddie 22, Hopewell 7

Eastern View 42, Caroline 21

Floyd County 46, James River 12

Fluvanna 52, Charlottesville 13

Fort Defiance 21, Madison County 13

Franklin 18, Windsor 8

GW-Danville 17, Staunton River 13

Greensville County 36, Sussex Central 28

Gretna 20, Appomattox 7

Halifax County 26, Bassett 12

Hickory 21, Great Bridge 20

Jefferson Forest 28, Rustburg 7

Liberty Christian 34, Heritage (Lynchburg) 27

Lloyd Bird 57, RHSA 0

Louisa 40, Western Albemarle 0

Magna Vista 47, Tunstall 8

Manchester 37, James River 13

Meadowbrook 14, Petersburg 7

Menchville 37, Kecoughtan 0

Monticello 34, Goochland 14

Oscar Smith 49, Grassfield 0

Page County 27, Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 12

Salem 41, Patrick Henry 24

Southampton 59, Lakeland (VA) 0

Spotswood 46, William Monroe 0

Staunton 21, Stuarts Draft 14

Strasburg 28, King William 17

Thomas Dale 35, Prince George 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

