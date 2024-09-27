Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alleghany 27, Radford 9
Altavista 64, William Campbell 13
Amherst County 18, E.C. Glass 0
Battlefield 63, Freedom – South Riding 7
Battlefield 63, Freedom – Woodbridge 7
Broadway 41, Rockbridge County 0
Brookville 41, Liberty-Bedford 20
Dinwiddie 22, Hopewell 7
Eastern View 42, Caroline 21
Floyd County 46, James River 12
Fluvanna 52, Charlottesville 13
Fort Defiance 21, Madison County 13
Franklin 18, Windsor 8
GW-Danville 17, Staunton River 13
Greensville County 36, Sussex Central 28
Gretna 20, Appomattox 7
Halifax County 26, Bassett 12
Hickory 21, Great Bridge 20
Jefferson Forest 28, Rustburg 7
Liberty Christian 34, Heritage (Lynchburg) 27
Lloyd Bird 57, RHSA 0
Louisa 40, Western Albemarle 0
Magna Vista 47, Tunstall 8
Manchester 37, James River 13
Meadowbrook 14, Petersburg 7
Menchville 37, Kecoughtan 0
Monticello 34, Goochland 14
Oscar Smith 49, Grassfield 0
Page County 27, Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 12
Salem 41, Patrick Henry 24
Southampton 59, Lakeland (VA) 0
Spotswood 46, William Monroe 0
Staunton 21, Stuarts Draft 14
Strasburg 28, King William 17
Thomas Dale 35, Prince George 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
