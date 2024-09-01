Sports on TV for Monday, Sept. 2

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Sept. 2
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS1 — NHRA: The Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Toronto at Hamilton
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at Calgary
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Boston College at Florida St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Virginia at Maryland
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
FOX — Stanford vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Texas vs. Minnesota, Milwaukee
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL Playoffs: Carolina at Boston, Quarterfinal
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Baltimore OR St. Louis at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.)
6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Kansas City (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Mets OR Seattle at Oakland
10 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Texas (8:05 p.m.)
PARALYMPICS
5 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
7:20 a.m.
USA — Badminton – Singles, Doubles Finals (Taped)
7:45 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Group B: USA vs. Japan
9:30 a.m.
USA — Goalball – Men’s Quarterfinal
10:15 a.m.
USA — Wheelchair Rugby – Bronze Medal Final
11:30 a.m.
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
3:45 p.m.
USA — Wheelchair Rugby – Gold Medal Final
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
USA — Para Swimming, Para Track & Field
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. New Zealand, Group E, Bogotá, Colombia
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, New York
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.