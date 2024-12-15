Jens Odgaard scores for Bologna to end Fiorentina’s winning run in Italian league

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Bologna striker Jens Odgaard scored Sunday in a 1-0 victory over Fiorentina, ending the Florence-based club’s…

The Danish player broke the deadlock near the hour-mark at the end of a fine collective move.

Fiorentina was seeking a ninth consecutive Serie A victory that would have seen it break the club record set in 1960.

After a balanced first half, Bologna was the better side after the interval and had several occasions to score — including Santiago Castro hitting the post — before it eventually broke the deadlock when Odgaard made the most of a loose ball in the box to score his third league goal.

Bologna moved up to seventh place in the standings.

Fiorentina remained in fourth place, level on points with third-place Inter Milan. League leader Atalanta has a two-point lead over Napoli.

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino did not attend the match after his mother passed away, leaving assistant coach Stefano Citterio in charge.

Genoa spoils anniversary night at Milan

Facing a combative Genoa team, Milan’s wasteful forwards could not break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw.

Alvaro Morata came close in the 79th minute when he hit the crossbar. It was not enough to please a frustrated crowd and players were jeered at the final whistle.

With one match in hand, Milan is lagging 14 points behind Atalanta.

The game was preceded by a ceremony marking the club’s 125th anniversary that brought together former Milan greats, including Franco Baresi, Marco van Basten and Filippo Inzaghi.

Genoa is in 13th place and remains unbeaten under new coach Patrick Vieira.

First win for Como since September

Substitute Alessandro Gabrielloni and Nicolás Paz Martínez both scored in added time as Como beat AS Roma 2-0 in a lively contest.

Gabrielloni, who came in with 10 minutes left to play, scored his first Serie A goal three minutes into stoppage time. Gabrielloni then turned provider for Paz, who sealed the win four minutes later.

It was Como’s first league victory since Sept. 29. With its third win this season, it moved to 16th place with 15 points.

Verona secures much-needed win

Hellas Verona players gave coach Paolo Zanetti some respite with a 3-2 win at Parma.

The result, with goals from Diego Coppola, Amin Sarr and Daniel Mosquera, snapped a four-match losing streak for the injury-hit team.

Simon Sohm scored a brace but it was not enough for Parma. Verona moved one point away from the relegation zone.

Also, Lecce defeated Monza 2-1.

