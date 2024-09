NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CHICAGO 4½ 3½ (43½) Tennessee at ATLANTA 2½ 3½ (41½) Pittsburgh at…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CHICAGO 4½ 3½ (43½) Tennessee at ATLANTA 2½ 3½ (41½) Pittsburgh at CINCINNATI 9 8½ (41½) New England at MIAMI 3½ 3½ (49½) Jacksonville Houston 1½ 2½ (48½) at INDIANAPOLIS at BUFFALO 7 6½ (47½) Arizona Minnesota 1½ 1½ (41½) at NY GIANTS at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 3½ (41½) Carolina at SEATTLE 4½ 5½ (41½) Denver at LA CHARGERS 3½ 3 (39½) Las Vegas at CLEVELAND 1½ 2½ (40½) Dallas at TAMPA BAY 3½ 3½ (42½) Washington at DETROIT 3½ 4½ (52½) LA Rams

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 5½ 3½ (43½) NY Jets

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS STATE 8½ 8½ (54½) Arizona

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Alabama 9½ 16½ (55½) at WISCONSIN at FLORIDA STATE 1½ 3½ (52½) Memphis Notre Dame 11 10½ (45½) at PURDUE at WASHINGTON 8½ 6½ (OFF) Washington State Texas A&M 4 4 (OFF) at FLORIDA West Virginia 5½ 5½ (54½) at PITTSBURGH Oregon 20½ 20 (OFF) at OREGON STATE Colorado 7½ 10 (OFF) at COLORADO STATE

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -198 Tampa Bay +166 at BOSTON -275 Chicago White Sox +225 Minnesota -120 at KANSAS CITY +102 at TEXAS -164 LA Angels +138 Detroit -116 at OAKLAND -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -164 Washington +138 Philadelphia -126 at MIAMI +108 at N.Y METS -205 Cincinnati +172 at MILWAUKEE -260 Colorado +215 San Francisco -126 at SAN DIEGO +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -275 Toronto +225 Seattle -132 at ST. LOUIS +112 N.Y Yankees -158 at CHICAGO CUBS +134 at LA DODGERS -166 Cleveland +140 at HOUSTON -136 Arizona +116

