Presidents Cup scorecards

At Royal Montreal Golf Club Montreal Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70. United States 5, International 0 Fourballs United States 5, International…

At Royal Montreal Golf Club

Montreal

Yardage: 7,279. Par: 70.

United States 5, International 0

Fourballs

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Tony Finau-Xander Schauffele, US 434-434-234-344-334-523

Byeong Hun An-Jason Day, Int 344-434-244-444-333-434

United States, 1 up.

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Collin Morikawa-Sahith Theegala, US 344-535-244-444-334-433

Min Woo Lee-Adam Scott, Int 444-434-334-445-344-433

United States, 1 up.

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Russell Henley-Scottie Scheffler, US 344-434-244-344-333-4xx

Sungjae Im-Tom Kim, Int 444-435-234-344-344-4xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Keegan Bradley-Wyndham Clark, US 334-434-243-435-243-433

Christiaan Bezuidenhout-Taylor Pendrith, Int 434-434-333-344-343-423

United States, 1 up.

Par 444-435-344-445-344-434

Sam Burns-Patrick Cantlay, US 433-424-333-444-244-43x

Corey Conners-Hideki Matsuyama, Int 333-435-243-444-344-43x

United States, 2 and 1.

