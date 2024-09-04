Pirates look to sweep 3-game series over the Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates (65-73, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (71-68, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (65-73, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (71-68, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Domingo German (0-0, 6.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (11-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -194, Pirates +162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs looking to sweep their three-game series.

Chicago has a 71-68 record overall and a 36-31 record in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 33-37 record in road games and a 65-73 record overall. The Pirates have a 31-56 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has 23 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 15-for-43 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 22 home runs, 49 walks and 77 RBI while hitting .282 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 14-for-42 with three doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .300 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .260 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Justin Steele: day-to-day (elbow), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Pirates: Ben Heller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Stratton: 60-Day IL (patella), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

