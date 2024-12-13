Road closures for Jingle Bell 5K Run in Arlington

This weekend, the Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell 5k Run will be coming to Arlington, Virginia, closing some area roads.

This weekend, the Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell 5k Run will be coming to Arlington, Virginia.

It will take place on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8 a.m. with the race starting at Westpost at National Landing.

There will be road closures to accommodate the events. Drivers are advised to take different routes to decrease road congestion and delays.

Arlington County police said that the following roads will be closed during the event, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Northbound lanes of S. Joyce Street, between 15th Street S. and Army Navy Drive

From 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., the following roads will be closed:

Army Navy Drive, between S. Joyce Street and 25th Street S.

Southbound lanes of S. Joyce Street, between 15th Street S. and Army Navy Drive

Motorists should be on the lookout for “no parking” signs as their vehicles could be towed or ticketed if parked illegally, police said.

Below is a route map for the Jingle Bell 5k Run and road closures:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.