Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II will be re-evaluated in 3 months after surgery on broken foot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis forward GG Jackson II had surgery Wednesday to repair the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, and the Grizzlies said Jackson’s status will be re-evaluated in three months.

The Grizzlies updated Jackson’s status for an injury they first announced Aug. 30. Jackson hurt his foot on a layup playing basketball in Texas last week.

The 19-year-old Jackson was a second-round pick of Memphis in the 2023 NBA draft. In 48 games, including 18 starts, he averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Jackson earned second-team NBA All-Rookie honors and was a bright spot in an injury-plagued season for the Grizzlies, who finished 27-55.

