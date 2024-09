China Open Results

Sunday At National Tennis Center Beijing Purse: $3,720,165 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor BEIJING (AP) _ Results Sunday from China Open at…

Sunday

At National Tennis Center

Beijing

Purse: $3,720,165

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

BEIJING (AP) _ Results Sunday from China Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Bu Yunchaokete, China, def. Lorenzo Musetti (6), Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Karen Khachanov (7), Russia, def. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (9).

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Magdalena Frech (23), Poland, def. Diana Shnaider (12), Russia, 0-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Paula Badosa (15), Spain, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 7-5, 7-5.

Yuliia Starodubtseva, Ukraine, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Jessica Pegula (2), United States, def. Veronika Kudermetova (32), Russia, 6-7 (9), 6-1, 6-2.

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (1), Italy, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-0, 7-5.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (3), Britain, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, 6-4, 6-2.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Lorenzo Musetti and Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide (3), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (1), New Zealand, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Wang Xinyu, China, 7-5, 6-2.

Wang Yafan and Wang Xiyu, China, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (4), Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Luisa Stefani (8), Brazil, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

