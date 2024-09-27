Ben Seghir’s return to form is helping Monaco’s strong start to the season

PARIS (AP) — Monaco’s strong start to the French league has coincided with Eliesse Ben Seghir’s return to form. The…

PARIS (AP) — Monaco’s strong start to the French league has coincided with Eliesse Ben Seghir’s return to form.

The 19-year-old Morocco midfielder is catching the eye in coach Adi Hütter’s Monaco side, which is unbeaten and level on points with defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille after five rounds.

Against Le Havre last Sunday, Ben Seghir scored Monaco’s second goal in a 3-1 home win with a fine curling shot into the top corner after cutting inside onto his right foot.

He joked after the match that his teammates call that shot “The Special” because it’s his signature finish. It was his second goal this season.

There was a lot of special ability on display when Ben Seghir scored twice on his league debut two years ago.

At the club which launched the careers of France stars Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappé, expectations were immediately raised because of the well-taken goals — including a Mbappé-style curler after cutting in from the left.

He scored twice more that season. But in the following campaign the slender Ben Seghir was hit by nagging hamstring and shoulder injuries, limiting him to a handful of starts.

“Last season was very tough for me. I’m not really used to being injured and being away from the field,” he told sports daily L’Equipe. “I took it very badly. But thanks to the staff, the coach, and my teammates, I got my form back.”

The technically gifted Ben Seghir, who best operates from the left side of midfield, said he used the time away to work on strength and conditioning training.

“When I started out maybe I was a bit frail,” he said. “I got stronger, I beefed up a bit (and) tried to work on my weaknesses.”

In June, he netted his first international goal for Morocco in a World Cup qualifier against Zambia. He then helped free-scoring Morocco earn a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics with a 6-0 rout of African rival Egypt.

Ben Seghir’s physical improvement benefits his teammates at the other end of the field. In a recent Champions League win against Barcelona, he tracked back to help defender Vanderson cope with Spain prodigy Lamine Yamal.

In a longer Champions League format, Ben Seghir should have plenty of more chances to impress.

He’s not the only one, because eight-time French champion Monaco has a youthful look about it.

Midfielder Maghnes Akliouche, who is 22, scored Monaco’s first goal against Le Havre after dribbling in from the right side and finishing confidently.

The winner against Barca came from 18-year-old striker George Ilenikhena, who set up Monaco’s third goal against Le Havre for striker partner Folarin Balogun.

Wilfried Singo, 23, has been solid in central defense and 20-year-old Soungoutou Magassa — a silver medalist for France at the Paris Games — is impressing in midfield after coming through Monaco’s youth academy.

Next up for Monaco’s young guns is a home game against Montpellier on Saturday.

