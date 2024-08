World Tour Citi Open Results

Thursday At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: $2,100,230 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Thursday from Citi…

Thursday

At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

Washington

Purse: $2,100,230

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Thursday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (12), Serbia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Ingrid Neel (3), Estonia, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, and Paula Badosa, Spain, walkover.

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (4), Japan, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

