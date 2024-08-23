Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen to make history by playing in the same game for 2 teams

BOSTON (AP) — Danny Jansen will become the first major leaguer to appear in a game for both teams when…

BOSTON (AP) — Danny Jansen will become the first major leaguer to appear in a game for both teams when he plays catcher for the Boston Red Sox on Monday in the resumption of a suspended game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“He’s catching. Let’s make history,” Boston manager Alex Cora said Friday before the Red Sox dropped the opener of a three-game series against Arizona 12-2.

Jansen was about to bat for Toronto when the June 26 game against Boston was suspended in the second inning because of rain. It was rescheduled for Monday as part of a doubleheader.

“I don’t know if it’s set in for me. It’s definitely a cool thing. Definitely grateful,” Jansen said. “Honestly, when I heard about it, I didn’t think I would be the first. The game has been around for so long. It’s one of those oddities that happen in this sport. It’s extremely rare and cool.”

The Red Sox acquired the 29-year-old Jansen in a trade on July 27.

Reese McGuire was Boston’s catcher for the June 26 game. McGuire was assigned outright to Triple-A Worcester after the Red Sox traded for Jansen.

Jansen was in the lineup Friday and went hitless in four at-bats in Boston’s 12-2 loss to Arizona. Since joining the Red Sox, he’s batting .257 with two homers in 13 games.

