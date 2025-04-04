Alex Ovechkin ties NHL all-time goal scorer record

The Great 8 is officially the greatest goal scorer of all time. Alex Ovechkin recorded his 894th career goal on Friday, tying Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) walking onto the ice before the start of the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein FBI director is Kash Patel, left, tallking with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his 893rd goal in a hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 04: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates with teammates after scoring his 894th career goal in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena on April 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Ovechkin’s goal ties him with Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goal scoring record. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) pointing upwards after scoring his 894th goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 04: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates after scoring his 894th career goal in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena on April 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Ovechkin’s goal ties him with Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goal scoring record. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Ovechkin’s second goal Friday — and his 41st of the season — moved him into a tie with Gretzky, who was in attendance at Capital One Arena as the Capitals hosted the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I think what’s happening right now, it’s great for hockey, great for D.C.,” Ovechkin said ahead of Friday’s game. “It’s pretty cool.”

Gretzky had been the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring leader since passing Gordie Howe on March 23, 1994.

“I’m so proud of the fact that I’m here tonight,” Gretzky said during the first intermission. “I thought yesterday, ‘Gosh, we better get on the plane and get up there because he might get three (goals) tonight.’ When he scored four minutes in I thought, ‘Oh my God, we might be able to leave after the first period.'”

The 39-year-old Russian superstar entered play Friday with a three-game goal scoring streak and with four goals in his prior five games. Any potential burden he may have felt with the extra attention as the record neared was seemingly brushed aside.

“The entire game of hockey is on his shoulders right now,” longtime teammate Tom Wilson said. “There’s guys like me, his teammates, who feel pressure on a nightly basis and this is next level. So to be able to handle that and to continue to perform and lead this team, it’s remarkable.”

The all-time goal scoring record is a fitting milestone for Ovechkin, who burst onto the scene with a 52-goal rookie season in 2005-06 and has seemingly never stopped.

Ovechkin’s first goal Friday secured his NHL-record 14th career 40-goal campaign. He also became the first player in NHL history with at least three 40-goal seasons after turning 35.

On his first of the night, Ovechkin beat Spencer Knight 3:52 in, taking a pass from Dylan Strome behind the net and banking the puck off the far post and the goaltender’s back and in.

Ovechkin was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft and is the NHL’s longest-tenured player with one franchise.

His next goal will move him into sole possession atop the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring ledger, as he’ll become the 10th player to hold the distinction and the eighth since Joe Malone pulled ahead in 1921.

