GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 55 39 10 3 3 84 213 120 Huntsville 53 34 14 4 1 73 187 139 Roanoke 55 33 17 2 3 71 196 159 Birmingham 53 30 18 4 1 65 170 157 Fayetteville 55 29 19 5 2 65 160 179 Knoxville 55 25 23 5 2 57 151 183 Evansville 55 24 23 3 5 56 148 170 Quad City 55 24 27 2 2 52 159 186 Macon 55 20 30 5 0 45 136 175 Pensacola 55 15 28 5 7 42 136 188

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Pensacola 4

Huntsville 5, Macon 1

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Birmingham 5, Evansville 4

Peoria 7, Quad City 1

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

