All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|55
|39
|10
|3
|3
|84
|213
|120
|Huntsville
|53
|34
|14
|4
|1
|73
|187
|139
|Roanoke
|55
|33
|17
|2
|3
|71
|196
|159
|Birmingham
|53
|30
|18
|4
|1
|65
|170
|157
|Fayetteville
|55
|29
|19
|5
|2
|65
|160
|179
|Knoxville
|55
|25
|23
|5
|2
|57
|151
|183
|Evansville
|55
|24
|23
|3
|5
|56
|148
|170
|Quad City
|55
|24
|27
|2
|2
|52
|159
|186
|Macon
|55
|20
|30
|5
|0
|45
|136
|175
|Pensacola
|55
|15
|28
|5
|7
|42
|136
|188
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Pensacola 4
Huntsville 5, Macon 1
Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2
Birmingham 5, Evansville 4
Peoria 7, Quad City 1
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.