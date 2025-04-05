All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 67 44 15 6…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 67 44 15 6 2 96 239 169 Wheeling 67 40 23 3 1 84 209 180 Norfolk 66 37 23 5 1 80 234 190 Worcester 68 33 29 2 4 72 203 232 Reading 66 29 26 9 2 69 180 204 Maine 67 29 34 4 0 62 181 226 Adirondack 67 24 38 3 2 53 178 234

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 67 46 13 7 1 100 223 153 South Carolina 64 45 14 3 2 95 246 148 Jacksonville 65 39 18 7 1 86 215 171 Orlando 67 35 22 10 0 80 188 186 Atlanta 65 27 29 7 2 63 173 217 Savannah 65 26 32 6 1 59 203 234 Greenville 67 25 34 6 2 58 181 236

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 68 43 16 8 1 95 224 180 Fort Wayne 67 38 22 6 1 83 210 184 Iowa 64 32 21 7 4 75 181 183 Indy 64 29 28 3 4 65 156 170 Kalamazoo 67 28 31 6 2 64 178 208 Bloomington 65 28 31 4 2 62 172 190 Cincinnati 67 26 31 10 0 62 167 188

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 67 44 18 4 1 93 235 173 Tahoe 68 40 23 4 1 85 240 216 Tulsa 67 36 23 5 3 80 213 195 Wichita 66 36 23 6 1 79 227 198 Idaho 67 35 23 8 1 79 234 216 Rapid City 67 30 28 6 3 69 210 242 Utah 67 23 36 6 2 54 212 273 Allen 67 16 40 8 3 43 164 280

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, Greenville 2

Worcester 5, Adirondack 4

Wheeling 6, Reading 3

Trois-Rivieres 6, Maine 4

Atlanta 3, Orlando 0

Florida 5, Savannah 4

Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 2

Indy 4, Fort Wayne 2

Iowa 4, Norfolk 3

Toledo 4, Bloomington 1

Rapid City 6, Kansas City 3

Tulsa 3, Wichita 1

Idaho 7, Allen 3

Utah 4, Tahoe 3

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Tahoe at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

Norfolk at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Savannah at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rapid City at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

