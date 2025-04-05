All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|67
|44
|15
|6
|2
|96
|239
|169
|Wheeling
|67
|40
|23
|3
|1
|84
|209
|180
|Norfolk
|66
|37
|23
|5
|1
|80
|234
|190
|Worcester
|68
|33
|29
|2
|4
|72
|203
|232
|Reading
|66
|29
|26
|9
|2
|69
|180
|204
|Maine
|67
|29
|34
|4
|0
|62
|181
|226
|Adirondack
|67
|24
|38
|3
|2
|53
|178
|234
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|67
|46
|13
|7
|1
|100
|223
|153
|South Carolina
|64
|45
|14
|3
|2
|95
|246
|148
|Jacksonville
|65
|39
|18
|7
|1
|86
|215
|171
|Orlando
|67
|35
|22
|10
|0
|80
|188
|186
|Atlanta
|65
|27
|29
|7
|2
|63
|173
|217
|Savannah
|65
|26
|32
|6
|1
|59
|203
|234
|Greenville
|67
|25
|34
|6
|2
|58
|181
|236
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|68
|43
|16
|8
|1
|95
|224
|180
|Fort Wayne
|67
|38
|22
|6
|1
|83
|210
|184
|Iowa
|64
|32
|21
|7
|4
|75
|181
|183
|Indy
|64
|29
|28
|3
|4
|65
|156
|170
|Kalamazoo
|67
|28
|31
|6
|2
|64
|178
|208
|Bloomington
|65
|28
|31
|4
|2
|62
|172
|190
|Cincinnati
|67
|26
|31
|10
|0
|62
|167
|188
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|67
|44
|18
|4
|1
|93
|235
|173
|Tahoe
|68
|40
|23
|4
|1
|85
|240
|216
|Tulsa
|67
|36
|23
|5
|3
|80
|213
|195
|Wichita
|66
|36
|23
|6
|1
|79
|227
|198
|Idaho
|67
|35
|23
|8
|1
|79
|234
|216
|Rapid City
|67
|30
|28
|6
|3
|69
|210
|242
|Utah
|67
|23
|36
|6
|2
|54
|212
|273
|Allen
|67
|16
|40
|8
|3
|43
|164
|280
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 3, Greenville 2
Worcester 5, Adirondack 4
Wheeling 6, Reading 3
Trois-Rivieres 6, Maine 4
Atlanta 3, Orlando 0
Florida 5, Savannah 4
Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 2
Indy 4, Fort Wayne 2
Iowa 4, Norfolk 3
Toledo 4, Bloomington 1
Rapid City 6, Kansas City 3
Tulsa 3, Wichita 1
Idaho 7, Allen 3
Utah 4, Tahoe 3
Saturday’s Games
Toledo at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Tahoe at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
Norfolk at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 4 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Savannah at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Rapid City at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
