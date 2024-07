2024 Saturday’s Olympic Schedule

All Times GMT BADMINTON Men Doubles Group play stage, 17:30 Group Play Stage Group A China vs Canada, 07:20 Malaysia…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times GMT

BADMINTON

Men

Doubles

Group play stage, 17:30

Group Play Stage

Group A

China vs Canada, 07:20

Malaysia vs Britain, 08:10

Group C

Indonesia vs Germany, 12:50

India vs France, 14:30

Group B

Thailand vs France, 17:30

South Korea vs Czech Republic, 20:00

Group D

Japan vs Taiwan, 19:10

Denmark vs United States, 20:00

Singles

Group play stage, 17:30

Group Play Stage

Group C

Vitidsarn, Thailand vs Paul, Mauritius, 09:00

Group A

Shi, China vs Opti, Suriname, 09:00

Group L

Sen, India vs Cordon, Guatemala, 13:40

Christie, Indonesia vs Carraggi, Belgium, 14:30

Group P

Nguyen, Ireland vs Zilberman, Israel, 19:10

Axelsen, Denmark vs Dahal, Nepal, 19:10

Women

Doubles

Group play stage, 17:30

Group Play Stage

Group A

China vs Malaysia, 08:10

Japan vs Indonesia, 09:00

Group B

China vs United States, 12:00

Hong Kong vs Bulgaria, 12:00

Group C

South Korea vs India, 18:20

Japan vs Australia, 18:20

Group D

South Korea vs Denmark, 18:20

Thailand vs France, 20:00

Singles

Group play stage, 17:30

Group Play Stage

Group N

He, China vs Azzahra, Azerbaijan, 06:30

Group I

Yeo, Singapore vs Yavarivafa, Refugee Olympic Team, 07:20

Group D

Katethong, Thailand vs Viana Viera, Brazil, 12:50

Group H

Kim, South Korea vs Scholtz, South Africa, 12:50

Group C

Yamaguchi, Japan vs Thet Htar, Myanmar, 17:30

Group K

Zhang, United States vs Ho, Australia, 17:30

Mixed Team

Doubles

Group play stage, 12:00

Group Play Stage

Group D

China vs United States, 06:30

Malaysia vs Singapore, 07:20

Group B

South Korea vs Algeria, 06:30

Thailand vs Netherlands, 08:10

Group C

Hong Kong vs Taiwan, 12:00

Group A

China vs France, 13:40

South Korea vs Indonesia, 13:40

BASKETBALL

Men

Group Phase – Group A

Australia vs Spain, 5 a.m.

Greece vs Canada, 3 p.m.

Group Phase – Group B

Germany vs Japan, 7:30 a.m.

France vs Brazil, 11:15 a.m.

BEACH_VOLLEYBALL

Men

Preliminary Phase

Pool D

United States vs Cuba, 12:00

Brazil vs Morocco, 17:00

Preliminary Phase Phase

Pool A

Sweden vs Australia, 13:00

Italy vs Qatar, 21:00

Women

Preliminary Phase

Pool B

China vs Australia, 16:00

United States vs Canada, 20:00

Beach Volleyball

Session Schedules

or Women’s Preliminary Match, 21:00

BOXING

Men

63.5kg

Preliminaries

Round of 32

1921119 vs 1555190, 15:06

1897202 vs 1546047, 15:22

1555537 vs 1927945, 19:36

1932822 vs 1934778, 19:52

80kg

Preliminaries

Round of 32

1898531 vs 1943368, 15:38

1568211 vs 1899497, 20:08

Women

54kg

Preliminaries

Round of 32

1887957 vs 1956479, 13:30

1898306 vs 1947950, 13:46

1555069 vs 1962683, 14:02

1957853 vs 1568186, 18:00

1913485 vs 1899505, 18:16

1550313 vs 1908825, 18:32

60kg

Preliminaries

Round of 32

1945604 vs 1939939, 14:18

1975054 vs 1565072, 14:34

1887970 vs 1891916, 14:50

1899507 vs 1568189, 18:48

1898267 vs 1546749, 19:04

1879115 vs 1955639, 19:20

DIVING

Women

Synchronised 3m Springboard

Final

Gold Medal, 5 a.m.

EQUESTRIAN

Open

Eventing

Dressage

Team and Individual, 07:30

Eventing Individual

Dressage, 07:30

Eventing Team

Dressage, 07:30

SOCCER

Men

Group B

Argentina vs Iraq, 9 a.m.

Ukraine vs Morocco, 11 a.m.

Group C

Dominican Republic vs Spain, 9 a.m.

Uzbekistan vs Egypt, 11 a.m.

Group A

New Zealand vs United States, 1 p.m.

France vs Guinea, 3 p.m.

Group D

Israel vs Paraguay, 1 p.m.

Japan vs Mali, 3 p.m.

FENCING

Men

Sabre Individual

Table of 64, 08:25

Table of 32, 10:30

Table of 16, 13:00

Table of 8, 14:15

Semifinals, 17:50

Table of 64

di Tella, Argentina vs Cauchon, Canada, 08:25

Zea, Mexico vs Fotouhi, Iran, 08:25

Table of 32

TBD vs Elsissy, Egypt, 10:30

Park, South Korea vs Heathcock, United States, 10:30

Girault, Niger vs Oh, South Korea, 10:30

Samele, Italy vs Gordon, Canada, 10:30

Pianfetti, France vs Saron, United States, 10:55

Gallo, Italy vs Shen, China, 10:55

Pakdaman, Iran vs Yoshida, Japan, 10:55

Curatoli, Italy vs Yildirim, Turkey, 10:55

Alshamlan, Kuwait vs Szabo, Germany, 11:20

Gu, South Korea vs Ferjani, Tunisia, 11:20

Szatmari, Hungary vs Apithy, France, 11:20

Amer, Egypt vs Moataz, Egypt, 11:20

Patrice, France vs Rahbari, Iran, 11:45

Dershwitz, United States vs Gemesi, Hungary, 11:45

Szilagyi, Hungary vs Arfa, Canada, 11:45

Bazadze, Georgia vs TBD, 11:45

Table of 16, 13:25

Table of 8

Quarterfinal, 14:15

Quarterfinal, 14:15

Quarterfinal, 14:15

Quarterfinal, 14:15

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

Semifinal, 17:50

Semifinal 2

Semifinal, 18:15

Finals

Bronze Medal Bout

Bronze Medal, 19:05

Gold Medal Bout

Gold Medal, 19:55

Women

Épée Individual

Table of 64, 08:00

Table of 32, 08:50

Table of 16, 12:10

Table of 8, 13:50

Semifinals, 17:00

Table of 64

Hussein, Egypt vs Diongue, Senegal, 08:00

Doig Calderon, Peru vs Abdul Rahman, Singapore, 08:00

Yoshimura, Japan vs Uwihoreye, Rwanda, 08:00

Ehab, Egypt vs Gaber, Egypt, 08:00

Table of 32

TBD vs Kong, Hong Kong, 08:50

Klasik, Poland vs Rizzi, Italy, 08:50

TBD vs Sun, China, 08:50

Swatowska-Wenglarczyk, Poland vs Song, South Korea, 08:50

Brunner, Switzerland vs Husisian, United States, 09:15

Kang, South Korea vs Differt, Estonia, 09:15

Guzzi Vincenti, United States vs Kharkova, Ukraine, 09:15

Muhari, Hungary vs Tang, China, 09:15

Ndolo, Kenya vs Kryvytska, Ukraine, 09:40

Knapik-Miazga, Poland vs Vitalis, France, 09:40

Fiamingo, Italy vs Cebula, United States, 09:40

Yu, China vs Lee, South Korea, 09:40

Moellhausen, Brazil vs Xiao, Canada, 10:05

Santuccio, Italy vs TBD, 10:05

Mallo-Breton, France vs Bezhura, Ukraine, 10:05

Candassamy, France vs TBD, 10:05

Table of 16, 12:35

Table of 8

Quarterfinal, 13:50

Quarterfinal, 13:50

Quarterfinal, 13:50

Quarterfinal, 13:50

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

Semifinal, 17:00

Semifinal 2

Semifinal, 17:25

Finals

Bronze Medal Bout

Bronze Medal, 18:40

Gold Medal Bout

Gold Medal, 19:30

FIELD_HOCKEY

Men

Pool A

Britain vs Spain, 4 a.m.

Netherlands vs South Africa, 6:45 a.m.

Germany vs France, 11 a.m.

Pool B

Belgium vs Ireland, 4:30 a.m.

Australia vs Argentina, 7:15 a.m.

India vs New Zealand, 11:30 a.m.

Women

Pool B

Argentina vs United States, 1:45 p.m.

Pool A

Netherlands vs France, 2:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Men

Qualification

Subdivision 1, 09:00

Subdivision 2, 13:30

Subdivision 3, 18:00

HANDBALL

Men

Preliminary Round Group A

Spain vs Slovenia, 07:00

Croatia vs Japan, 12:00

Germany vs Sweden, 17:00

Preliminary Round Group B

Hungary vs Egypt, 09:00

Norway vs Argentina, 14:00

Denmark vs France, 19:00

JUDO

Men

60 kg

Preliminary Rounds, 4 a.m.

Final Block, 10 a.m.

Elimination Round of 32

Katz, Australia vs Carlino, Italy, 4 a.m.

Khalmatov, Ukraine vs Ruziev, Uzbekistan, 4:06 a.m.

Smetov, Kazakhstan vs Tsjakadoea, Netherlands, 4:12 a.m.

Moreno, El Salvador vs Verstraeten, Belgium, 4:18 a.m.

Sancho, Costa Rica vs Augusto, Brazil, 4:24 a.m.

Kisoka, Congo vs Wolczak, Israel, 4:30 a.m.

Makabr, Yemen vs McKenzie, Jamaica, 4:36 a.m.

Samy, Egypt vs Enkhtaivan, Mongolia, 4:42 a.m.

Zulu, Zambia vs Kim, South Korea, 4:48 a.m.

Elimination Round of 16

Yang, Taiwan vs TBD, 4:54 a.m.

Garrigos, Spain vs TBD, 5:06 a.m.

Nagayama, Japan vs TBD, 5:12 a.m.

Sardalashvili, Georgia vs TBD, 5:18 a.m.

Yildiz, Turkey vs TBD, 5:24 a.m.

Mkheidze, France vs TBD, 5:30 a.m.

Aghayev, Azerbaijan vs TBD, 5:36 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal, 5:42 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 5:48 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 5:54 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 6 a.m.

Repechage

contest, 10:30 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal of Table B

Semifinal, 10:36 a.m.

Semifinal of Table A

Semifinal, 10:42 a.m.

Contests for Bronze Medals, 11:12 a.m.

Final

Gold Medal, 11:18 a.m.

Women

48 kg

Preliminary Rounds, 4 a.m.

Final Block, 10 a.m.

Elimination Round of 32

Guo, China vs Laborde, United States, 4 a.m.

Lee, South Korea vs Babulfath, Sweden, 4:06 a.m.

Aliyeva, Azerbaijan vs Kurbonova, Uzbekistan, 4:12 a.m.

Tsunoda, Japan vs Ferreira, Brazil, 4:18 a.m.

Solis, Guatemala vs Whitebooi, South Africa, 4:24 a.m.

Boukli, France vs Beder, Turkey, 4:30 a.m.

Hoang, Vietnam vs Bedioui, Tunisia, 4:36 a.m.

Bavuudorj, Mongolia vs Esposito, Malta, 4:42 a.m.

Wong, Hong Kong vs Tanzer, Austria, 4:48 a.m.

Costa, Portugal vs Menz, Germany, 4:54 a.m.

Narvaez, Paraguay vs Aymard, Gabon, 5 a.m.

Abuzhakynova, Kazakhstan vs Rishony, Israel, 5:06 a.m.

Lin, Taiwan vs Lasso, Colombia, 5:12 a.m.

Nikolic, Serbia vs Stangar, Slovenia, 5:18 a.m.

Martinez Abelenda, Spain vs Vargas Ley, Chile, 5:24 a.m.

Elimination Round of 16

Scutto, Italy vs TBD, 5:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal, 6:18 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 6:24 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 6:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal, 6:36 a.m.

Repechage

contest, 10:06 a.m.

Semifinals

Semifinal of Table B

Semifinal, 10:12 a.m.

Semifinal of Table A

Semifinal, 10:18 a.m.

Contests for Bronze Medals, 10:54 a.m.

Final

Gold Medal, 11 a.m.

ROWING

Men

Single Sculls, 07:00

Heat 1, 07:00

Heat 2, 07:12

Heat 3, 07:24

Heat 4, 07:36

Heat 5, 07:48

Heat 6, 08:00

Double Sculls, 09:30

Heat 1, 09:30

Heat 2, 09:40

Heat 3, 09:50

Quadruple Sculls, 10:30

Heat 1, 10:30

Heat 2, 10:40

Women

Single Sculls, 08:12

Heat 1, 08:12

Heat 2, 08:24

Heat 3, 08:36

Heat 4, 08:48

Heat 5, 09:00

Heat 6, 09:12

Double Sculls, 10:00

Heat 1, 10:00

Heat 2, 10:10

Heat 3, 10:20

Quadruple Sculls, 10:50

Heat 1, 10:50

Heat 2, 11:00

RUGBY

Men

Placing 5-8

New Zealand vs Argentina, 8:30 a.m.

Ireland vs United States, 9 a.m.

Semifinals

South Africa vs France, 9:30 a.m.

Fiji vs Australia, 10 a.m.

Finals

Placing 11-12

Japan vs Uruguay, 10:30 a.m.

Placing 9-10

Samoa vs Kenya, 11 a.m.

Placing 7-8

LM25 vs LM26, 12 p.m.

Placing 5-6

WM25 vs WM26, 12:30 p.m.

Bronze Medal Match

LM27 vs LM28, 1 p.m.

Gold Medal Match

WM27 vs WM28, 1:45 p.m.

SHOOTING

Men

10m Air Pistol

Qualification, 4:30 a.m.

Women

10m Air Pistol

Qualification, 6:30 a.m.

Mixed Team

10m Air Rifle

Qualification, 3 a.m.

Final

Placing, 4:30 a.m.

Gold Medal Match

Gold Medal, 4:30 a.m.

Bronze Medal Match

Bronze Medal, 4:30 a.m.

SKATEBOARDING

Men

Street

Prelims, 10:00

Heat 1, 10:00

Heat 2, 11:05

Heat 3, 12:10

Heat 4, 13:08

Final

Gold Medal, 15:00

SURFING

Men

Round 1

Heat 1, 1 p.m.

Heat 2, 1:36 p.m.

Heat 3, 2:12 p.m.

Heat 4, 2:48 p.m.

Heat 5, 3:24 p.m.

Heat 6, 4 p.m.

Heat 7, 4:36 p.m.

Heat 8, 5:12 p.m.

Women

Round 1

Heat 1, 5:48 p.m.

Heat 2, 6:24 p.m.

Heat 3, 7 p.m.

Heat 4, 7:36 p.m.

Heat 5, 8:12 p.m.

Heat 6, 8:48 p.m.

Heat 7, 9:24 p.m.

Heat 8, 10 p.m.

TABLE_TENNIS

Men

Singles

Preliminary Round

Jha, United States vs Ursu, Moldova, 13:00

Desai, India vs Abo Yaman, Jordan, 13:45

Diaw, Senegal vs Shrestha, Nepal, 13:45

Round of 64

Nuytinck, Belgium vs Moregard, Sweden, 18:00

Omotayo, Nigeria vs Alamiyan, Iran, 18:00

Mladenovic, Luxembourg vs Groth, Denmark, 18:45

Bouloussa, Algeria vs Pucar, Croatia, 18:45

Madrid, Mexico vs Ovtcharov, Germany, 19:30

Gerassimenko, Kazakhstan vs Burgos, Chile, 19:30

Mino, Ecuador vs Luu, Australia, 20:15

Ionescu, Romania vs Aruna, Nigeria, 20:15

Women

Singles

Preliminary Round

Hanffou, Cameroon vs Edghill, Guyana, 13:00

Wegrzyn, Poland vs Ali, Maldives, 13:00

Zeng, Chile vs Sahakian, Lebanon, 13:45

Round of 64

Samara, Romania vs Brateyko, Ukraine, 18:00

Tommy, Vanuatu vs Wang, United States, 18:00

Diaz, Puerto Rico vs Lupulesku, Serbia, 18:45

Eerland, Netherlands vs Goda, Egypt, 18:45

Pavade, France vs Shahsavari, Iran, 19:30

Shao, Portugal vs de Nutte, Luxembourg, 19:30

Pota, Hungary vs Shan, Germany, 20:15

Altinkaya, Turkey vs Ni, Luxembourg, 20:15

Mixed Team

Doubles

Round of 16

China vs Egypt, 14:30

North Korea vs Japan, 14:30

Romania vs Australia, 14:30

Germany vs South Korea, 14:30

France vs Taiwan, 15:15

Brazil vs Spain, 15:15

Sweden vs Cuba, 15:15

Hong Kong vs Hungary, 15:15

Table Tennis

Session Schedules

& Women’s Singles Preliminary Round, 13:00

Doubles Round of 16, 14:30

& Women’s Singles Round of 64, 18:00

TENNIS

Men

Singles

First Round

Djokovic, Serbia vs Ebden, Australia, 10:00

Habib, Lebanon vs Alcaraz, Spain, 10:00

Hijikata, Australia vs Medvedev, AIN, 10:00

Bergs, Belgium vs Tsitsipas, Greece, 10:00

Wawrinka, Switzerland vs Kotov, AIN, 10:00

Draper, Britain vs Nishikori, Japan, 10:00

Griekspoor, Netherlands vs Norrie, Britain, 10:00

Echargui, Tunisia vs Evans, Britain, 10:00

Darderi, Italy vs Paul, United States, 10:00

Eubanks, United States vs Hassan, Lebanon, 10:00

Machac, Czech Republic vs Zhang, China, 10:00

Haase, Netherlands vs Ofner, Austria, 10:00

Navone, Argentina vs Borges, Portugal, 10:00

Auger-Aliassime, Canada vs Giron, United States, 10:00

Bublik, Kazakhstan vs Fritz, United States, 10:00

Doubles

First Round

Belgium vs France, 10:00

Italy vs Chile, 10:00

Germany vs Croatia, 10:00

Italy vs Spain, 10:00

India vs France, 10:00

Argentina vs Spain, 17:00

Women

Singles

First Round

Swiatek, Poland vs Begu, Romania, 10:00

Bogdan, Romania vs Paolini, Italy, 10:00

Garcia, France vs Cristian, Romania, 10:00

Ostapenko, Latvia vs Osorio, Colombia, 10:00

Haddad Maia, Brazil vs Gracheva, France, 10:00

Siegemund, Germany vs Collins, United States, 10:00

Putintseva, Kazakhstan vs Kostyuk, Ukraine, 10:00

Navarro, United States vs Grabher, Austria, 10:00

Pigossi, Brazil vs Yastremska, Ukraine, 10:00

Muchova, Czech Republic vs Fernandez, Canada, 10:00

Andreescu, Canada vs Tauson, Denmark, 10:00

Errani, Italy vs Zheng, China, 10:00

Schmiedlova, Slovakia vs Boulter, Britain, 10:00

Kalinina, Ukraine vs Rus, Netherlands, 10:00

Martic, Croatia vs Bucsa, Spain, 10:00

Cocciaretto, Italy vs Shnaider, AIN, 10:00

Podoroska, Argentina vs Parry, France, 10:00

Osaka, Japan vs Kerber, Germany, 17:00

Doubles

First Round

Canada vs France, 10:00

Ukraine vs China, 10:00

Italy vs New Zealand, 10:00

AIN vs Czech Republic, 10:00

China vs Brazil, 10:00

Taiwan vs Czech Republic, 10:00

Argentina vs Germany, 10:00

United States vs Australia, 10:00

Tennis

Session Schedules

Order of play available evening before, 10:00

Singles First Rnd/Women’s Singles First Rnd, 17:00

& Women’s Singles First Rnd/Men’s & Women’s Doubles First Rnd, 10:00

VOLLEYBALL

Men

Volleyball Session Schedules

Preliminary Phase, 19:00

Preliminary Round

Pool C

Japan vs Germany, 07:00

United States vs Argentina, 19:00

Pool B

Italy vs Brazil, 11:00

Poland vs Egypt, 15:00

WATER_POLO

Women

Preliminary Round

Group A

Netherlands vs Hungary, 8 a.m.

Australia vs China, 2:05 p.m.

Group B

Greece vs United States, 9:35 a.m.

Spain vs France, 12:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.