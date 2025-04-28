Live Radio
Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

The Associated Press

April 28, 2025, 10:18 PM

x-clinched playoff position e-eliminated from playoff contention

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EDT

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 3, Montreal 2

Boston 3, Toronto 0

Sunday’s Games

New York 2, Minnesota 0

Monday’s Games

Montreal 3, Boston 2, OT

