RBC Canadian Open Scores

Saturday
At Hamilton Golf & Country Club
Hamilton, Ontario
Purse: $9.4 million
Yardage: 7,084; Par: 70
Third Round
|Robert Macintyre
|64-66-66—196
|Ryan Fox
|66-64-70—200
|Ben Griffin
|70-65-65—200
|Mackenzie Hughes
|69-64-67—200
|Sam Burns
|63-71-67—201
|Trace Crowe
|66-68-67—201
|Joel Dahmen
|67-65-69—201
|Tommy Fleetwood
|67-70-64—201
|Victor Perez
|70-68-64—202
|Aaron Rai
|67-70-65—202
|Corey Conners
|69-67-67—203
|Tom Kim
|70-68-65—203
|Rory McIlroy
|66-72-65—203
|Andrew Novak
|66-67-70—203
|Keith Mitchell
|69-67-68—204
|Taylor Pendrith
|69-69-66—204
|Chad Ramey
|68-70-66—204
|Sam Stevens
|68-68-68—204
|Carson Young
|68-69-67—204
|Jacob Bridgeman
|69-68-68—205
|Nick Hardy
|66-69-70—205
|Michael Kim
|71-68-66—205
|Maverick McNealy
|74-65-66—205
|Sean O’Hair
|63-71-71—205
|Matt Wallace
|68-72-65—205
|Zac Blair
|67-68-71—206
|Pierceson Coody
|70-66-70—206
|Tyler Duncan
|67-71-68—206
|Beau Hossler
|70-70-66—206
|David Skinns
|62-71-73—206
|Erik Van Rooyen
|66-70-70—206
|Vince Whaley
|68-69-69—206
|Ryo Hisatsune
|69-69-69—207
|Chandler Phillips
|69-70-68—207
|Kevin Yu
|70-70-67—207
|Wil Bateman
|70-66-72—208
|Stewart Cink
|70-66-72—208
|Garrick Higgo
|69-69-70—208
|Mark Hubbard
|70-68-70—208
|Shane Lowry
|72-68-68—208
|Mac Meissner
|67-73-68—208
|Ryan Moore
|69-68-71—208
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|68-68-72—208
|Ryan Palmer
|65-73-70—208
|C.T. Pan
|70-70-68—208
|Kevin Streelman
|71-68-69—208
|Sami Valimaki
|70-67-71—208
|Jhonattan Vegas
|70-69-69—208
|Joseph Bramlett
|68-72-69—209
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|67-72-70—209
|Chesson Hadley
|71-69-69—209
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|68-69-72—209
|Kelly Kraft
|70-70-69—209
|Adam Scott
|70-69-70—209
|Ben Silverman
|68-71-70—209
|Adam Svensson
|72-68-69—209
|Brandon Wu
|71-68-70—209
|Jorge Campillo
|69-69-72—210
|Myles Creighton
|71-68-71—210
|Vincent Norrman
|71-68-71—210
|Gary Woodland
|70-70-70—210
|Lanto Griffin
|68-71-72—211
|Harry Hall
|69-71-71—211
|Akshay Bhatia
|69-69-74—212
|David Hearn
|67-73-72—212
|Nate Lashley
|71-69-72—212
|Chez Reavie
|69-71-72—212
|Kevin Tway
|70-67-75—212
|Erik Barnes
|70-69-74—213
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.