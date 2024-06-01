Live Radio
RBC Canadian Open Scores

The Associated Press

June 1, 2024, 7:35 PM

Saturday

At Hamilton Golf & Country Club

Hamilton, Ontario

Purse: $9.4 million

Yardage: 7,084; Par: 70

Third Round

Robert Macintyre 64-66-66—196
Ryan Fox 66-64-70—200
Ben Griffin 70-65-65—200
Mackenzie Hughes 69-64-67—200
Sam Burns 63-71-67—201
Trace Crowe 66-68-67—201
Joel Dahmen 67-65-69—201
Tommy Fleetwood 67-70-64—201
Victor Perez 70-68-64—202
Aaron Rai 67-70-65—202
Corey Conners 69-67-67—203
Tom Kim 70-68-65—203
Rory McIlroy 66-72-65—203
Andrew Novak 66-67-70—203
Keith Mitchell 69-67-68—204
Taylor Pendrith 69-69-66—204
Chad Ramey 68-70-66—204
Sam Stevens 68-68-68—204
Carson Young 68-69-67—204
Jacob Bridgeman 69-68-68—205
Nick Hardy 66-69-70—205
Michael Kim 71-68-66—205
Maverick McNealy 74-65-66—205
Sean O’Hair 63-71-71—205
Matt Wallace 68-72-65—205
Zac Blair 67-68-71—206
Pierceson Coody 70-66-70—206
Tyler Duncan 67-71-68—206
Beau Hossler 70-70-66—206
David Skinns 62-71-73—206
Erik Van Rooyen 66-70-70—206
Vince Whaley 68-69-69—206
Ryo Hisatsune 69-69-69—207
Chandler Phillips 69-70-68—207
Kevin Yu 70-70-67—207
Wil Bateman 70-66-72—208
Stewart Cink 70-66-72—208
Garrick Higgo 69-69-70—208
Mark Hubbard 70-68-70—208
Shane Lowry 72-68-68—208
Mac Meissner 67-73-68—208
Ryan Moore 69-68-71—208
Thorbjorn Olesen 68-68-72—208
Ryan Palmer 65-73-70—208
C.T. Pan 70-70-68—208
Kevin Streelman 71-68-69—208
Sami Valimaki 70-67-71—208
Jhonattan Vegas 70-69-69—208
Joseph Bramlett 68-72-69—209
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 67-72-70—209
Chesson Hadley 71-69-69—209
Nicolai Hojgaard 68-69-72—209
Kelly Kraft 70-70-69—209
Adam Scott 70-69-70—209
Ben Silverman 68-71-70—209
Adam Svensson 72-68-69—209
Brandon Wu 71-68-70—209
Jorge Campillo 69-69-72—210
Myles Creighton 71-68-71—210
Vincent Norrman 71-68-71—210
Gary Woodland 70-70-70—210
Lanto Griffin 68-71-72—211
Harry Hall 69-71-71—211
Akshay Bhatia 69-69-74—212
David Hearn 67-73-72—212
Nate Lashley 71-69-72—212
Chez Reavie 69-71-72—212
Kevin Tway 70-67-75—212
Erik Barnes 70-69-74—213

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

