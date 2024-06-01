RBC Canadian Open Scores

Saturday At Hamilton Golf & Country Club Hamilton, Ontario Purse: $9.4 million Yardage: 7,084; Par: 70 Third Round Robert Macintyre…

Saturday

At Hamilton Golf & Country Club

Hamilton, Ontario

Purse: $9.4 million

Yardage: 7,084; Par: 70

Third Round

Robert Macintyre 64-66-66—196 Ryan Fox 66-64-70—200 Ben Griffin 70-65-65—200 Mackenzie Hughes 69-64-67—200 Sam Burns 63-71-67—201 Trace Crowe 66-68-67—201 Joel Dahmen 67-65-69—201 Tommy Fleetwood 67-70-64—201 Victor Perez 70-68-64—202 Aaron Rai 67-70-65—202 Corey Conners 69-67-67—203 Tom Kim 70-68-65—203 Rory McIlroy 66-72-65—203 Andrew Novak 66-67-70—203 Keith Mitchell 69-67-68—204 Taylor Pendrith 69-69-66—204 Chad Ramey 68-70-66—204 Sam Stevens 68-68-68—204 Carson Young 68-69-67—204 Jacob Bridgeman 69-68-68—205 Nick Hardy 66-69-70—205 Michael Kim 71-68-66—205 Maverick McNealy 74-65-66—205 Sean O’Hair 63-71-71—205 Matt Wallace 68-72-65—205 Zac Blair 67-68-71—206 Pierceson Coody 70-66-70—206 Tyler Duncan 67-71-68—206 Beau Hossler 70-70-66—206 David Skinns 62-71-73—206 Erik Van Rooyen 66-70-70—206 Vince Whaley 68-69-69—206 Ryo Hisatsune 69-69-69—207 Chandler Phillips 69-70-68—207 Kevin Yu 70-70-67—207 Wil Bateman 70-66-72—208 Stewart Cink 70-66-72—208 Garrick Higgo 69-69-70—208 Mark Hubbard 70-68-70—208 Shane Lowry 72-68-68—208 Mac Meissner 67-73-68—208 Ryan Moore 69-68-71—208 Thorbjorn Olesen 68-68-72—208 Ryan Palmer 65-73-70—208 C.T. Pan 70-70-68—208 Kevin Streelman 71-68-69—208 Sami Valimaki 70-67-71—208 Jhonattan Vegas 70-69-69—208 Joseph Bramlett 68-72-69—209 Adrien Dumont De Chassart 67-72-70—209 Chesson Hadley 71-69-69—209 Nicolai Hojgaard 68-69-72—209 Kelly Kraft 70-70-69—209 Adam Scott 70-69-70—209 Ben Silverman 68-71-70—209 Adam Svensson 72-68-69—209 Brandon Wu 71-68-70—209 Jorge Campillo 69-69-72—210 Myles Creighton 71-68-71—210 Vincent Norrman 71-68-71—210 Gary Woodland 70-70-70—210 Lanto Griffin 68-71-72—211 Harry Hall 69-71-71—211 Akshay Bhatia 69-69-74—212 David Hearn 67-73-72—212 Nate Lashley 71-69-72—212 Chez Reavie 69-71-72—212 Kevin Tway 70-67-75—212 Erik Barnes 70-69-74—213

