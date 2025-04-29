Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 30

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, April 30
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Kennesaw St. at Georgia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia
8 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, Frisco, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston (2:10 p.m.) OR Miami at L.A. Dodgers (3:10 p.m.)
6:35 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay (7:05 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 5
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 5
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 5
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 5
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 5 (If Necessary)
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 5
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
5:40 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at Barcelona, Semifinal – Leg 1
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Championship Preliminary Round: CF Montreal at Toronto FC
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Vancouver at Inter Miami CF, Semifinal – Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — English Super League: Chelsea at Manchester United
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinal
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Doubles Quarterfinal
