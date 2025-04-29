Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, April 30 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m. SECN — Kennesaw St.…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, April 30

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Kennesaw St. at Georgia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Virginia

8 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, Frisco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston (2:10 p.m.) OR Miami at L.A. Dodgers (3:10 p.m.)

6:35 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay (7:05 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 5

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 5

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 5

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 5

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 5 (If Necessary)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 5

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

5:40 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at Barcelona, Semifinal – Leg 1

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship Preliminary Round: CF Montreal at Toronto FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Vancouver at Inter Miami CF, Semifinal – Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — English Super League: Chelsea at Manchester United

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinal

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Doubles Quarterfinal

