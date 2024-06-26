Euro 2024: The matchups in the round of 16

BERLIN (AP) — The group stage of Euro 2024 is over, with 16 of the 24 teams advancing to the…

BERLIN (AP) — The group stage of Euro 2024 is over, with 16 of the 24 teams advancing to the knockout phase. Here’s a look at the games in the round of 16:

June 29

Switzerland vs. Italy, 6 p.m. (noon EST)

Germany vs. Denmark, 9 p.m. (3 p.m. EST)

June 30

England vs. Slovakia, 6 p.m. (noon EST)

Spain vs. Georgia, 9 p.m. (3 p.m. EST)

July 1

France vs. Belgium, 6 p.m. (noon EST)

Portugal vs. Slovenia, 9 p.m. (3 p.m. EST)

July 2

Romania vs. Netherlands, 6 p.m. (noon EST)

Austria vs. Turkey, 9 p.m. (3 p.m. EST)

