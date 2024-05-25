Tovar leads Rockies against the Phillies following 4-hit performance

Philadelphia Phillies (37-15, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-33, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Saturday, 9:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (37-15, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-33, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Rockies: Dakota Hudson (1-7, 5.89 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Ezequiel Tovar had four hits on Friday in a 3-2 win over the Phillies.

Colorado is 17-33 overall and 10-12 in home games. The Rockies have a 14-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 37-15 record overall and a 15-7 record on the road. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .258, the best team batting average in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Phillies are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with nine home runs while slugging .495. Tovar is 17-for-49 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 12 home runs while slugging .541. J.T. Realmuto is 16-for-45 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 8-2, .251 batting average, 2.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

