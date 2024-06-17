NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol Results

Sunday At Iowa Speedway Newton, Iowa. Lap length: 0.88 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 350…

Sunday

At Iowa Speedway

Newton, Iowa.

Lap length: 0.88 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 350 laps, 57 points.

2. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 350, 42.

3. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 350, 44.

4. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 350, 33.

5. (35) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 350, 32.

6. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 350, 36.

7. (3) Josh Berry, Ford, 350, 45.

8. (33) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 350, 29.

9. (13) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 350, 36.

10. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 350, 32.

11. (17) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 350, 26.

12. (14) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 350, 28.

13. (19) Justin Haley, Ford, 350, 25.

14. (20) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 350, 23.

15. (31) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 349, 22.

16. (23) Noah Gragson, Ford, 349, 21.

17. (16) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 349, 26.

18. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 349, 23.

19. (36) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 349, 18.

20. (25) Harrison Burton, Ford, 349, 17.

21. (24) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 349, 20.

22. (8) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 349, 15.

23. (22) Michael McDowell, Ford, 349, 14.

24. (12) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 348, 18.

25. (27) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 348, 12.

26. (34) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 348, 11.

27. (29) Ryan Preece, Ford, 348, 10.

28. (6) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 348, 9.

29. (30) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 348, 8.

30. (21) Austin Cindric, Ford, 347, 7.

31. (26) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 347, 6.

32. (32) Erik Jones, Toyota, 347, 5.

33. (28) Kaz Grala, Ford, 345, 4.

34. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 314, 22.

35. (7) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, garage, 272, 3.

36. (18) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 54, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 102.876 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 58 minutes, 37 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.716 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 49 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0-1; R.Blaney 2-9; K.Larson 10-54; D.Suárez 55-58; K.Larson 59-60; R.Blaney 61-77; K.Larson 78-83; R.Blaney 84-171; C.Elliott 172; C.Bell 173-179; B.Keselowski 180-184; R.Stenhouse 185-188; K.Larson 189-214; C.Buescher 215-227; J.Berry 228; C.Buescher 229-231; J.Berry 232-262; R.Blaney 263-350

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 4 times for 201 laps; K.Larson, 5 times for 80 laps; J.Berry, 2 times for 32 laps; C.Buescher, 2 times for 16 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 7 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 5 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 4 laps; D.Suárez, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; W.Byron, 3; C.Bell, 2; C.Elliott, 1; T.Reddick, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; D.Suárez, 1; A.Cindric, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Elliott, 591; 2. K.Larson, 583; 3. D.Hamlin, 553; 4. W.Byron, 537; 5. M.Truex, 530; 6. T.Reddick, 527; 7. R.Blaney, 501; 8. C.Bell, 498; 9. B.Keselowski, 498; 10. R.Chastain, 479; 11. T.Gibbs, 478; 12. A.Bowman, 474; 13. C.Buescher, 435; 14. B.Wallace, 414; 15. J.Logano, 408; 16. K.Busch, 383.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

