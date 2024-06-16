Live Radio
MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -130 Cleveland +110
at MINNESOTA -200 Oakland +168
at HOUSTON -148 Detroit +126
at SEATTLE -142 Texas +120
N.Y Yankees -136 at BOSTON +116
National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -130 St. Louis +110
Miami -122 at WASHINGTON +104
San Diego -130 at N.Y METS +110
at MILWAUKEE -136 Cincinnati +116
Pittsburgh -130 at COLORADO +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -132 Philadelphia +112
Tampa Bay -118 at ATLANTA +100
at SAN FRANCISCO -184 LA Angels +154
at LA DODGERS -235 Kansas City +194
at ARIZONA -190 Chicago White Sox +160

