MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -130 Cleveland +110 at MINNESOTA -200 Oakland +168 at HOUSTON…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-130
|Cleveland
|+110
|at MINNESOTA
|-200
|Oakland
|+168
|at HOUSTON
|-148
|Detroit
|+126
|at SEATTLE
|-142
|Texas
|+120
|N.Y Yankees
|-136
|at BOSTON
|+116
|at MINNESOTA
|-200
|Oakland
|+168
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-130
|St. Louis
|+110
|Miami
|-122
|at WASHINGTON
|+104
|San Diego
|-130
|at N.Y METS
|+110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-136
|Cincinnati
|+116
|Pittsburgh
|-130
|at COLORADO
|+110
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-132
|Philadelphia
|+112
|Tampa Bay
|-118
|at ATLANTA
|+100
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-184
|LA Angels
|+154
|at LA DODGERS
|-235
|Kansas City
|+194
|at ARIZONA
|-190
|Chicago White Sox
|+160
