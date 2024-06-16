MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -130 Cleveland +110 at MINNESOTA -200 Oakland +168 at HOUSTON…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -130 Cleveland +110 at MINNESOTA -200 Oakland +168 at HOUSTON -148 Detroit +126 at SEATTLE -142 Texas +120 N.Y Yankees -136 at BOSTON +116 at MINNESOTA -200 Oakland +168

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -130 St. Louis +110 Miami -122 at WASHINGTON +104 San Diego -130 at N.Y METS +110 at MILWAUKEE -136 Cincinnati +116 Pittsburgh -130 at COLORADO +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -132 Philadelphia +112 Tampa Bay -118 at ATLANTA +100 at SAN FRANCISCO -184 LA Angels +154 at LA DODGERS -235 Kansas City +194 at ARIZONA -190 Chicago White Sox +160

