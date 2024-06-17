NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 6½ (209½) Dallas MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 6½ (209½) Dallas

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -126 Boston +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -188 Cincinnati +158 at PHILADELPHIA -172 San Diego +144 St. Louis -156 at MIAMI +132 at CHICAGO CUBS -126 San Francisco +108 LA Dodgers -178 at COLORADO +150

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -200 Detroit +168 N.Y Mets -122 at TEXAS +104 Milwaukee OFF at LA ANGELS OFF

