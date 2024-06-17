Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 17, 2024, 12:56 AM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (209½) Dallas

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -126 Boston +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -188 Cincinnati +158
at PHILADELPHIA -172 San Diego +144
St. Louis -156 at MIAMI +132
at CHICAGO CUBS -126 San Francisco +108
LA Dodgers -178 at COLORADO +150

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -200 Detroit +168
N.Y Mets -122 at TEXAS +104
Milwaukee OFF at LA ANGELS OFF

