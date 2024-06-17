NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 6½ (209½) Dallas MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|6½
|(209½)
|Dallas
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-126
|Boston
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-188
|Cincinnati
|+158
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-172
|San Diego
|+144
|St. Louis
|-156
|at MIAMI
|+132
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-126
|San Francisco
|+108
|LA Dodgers
|-178
|at COLORADO
|+150
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-200
|Detroit
|+168
|N.Y Mets
|-122
|at TEXAS
|+104
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
