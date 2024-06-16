Man suspected of attempted armed robbery struck dead by car in Prince George’s Co.

A man who police said was a suspect in an attempted armed robbery was struck by a car and killed outside a home in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, early Friday morning.

Prince George’s County police said officers went to a gas station in the 9200 block of Crain Highway around 12:50 a.m. to speak with a man who said he was the victim of an attempted armed robbery that happened in the 9500 block of Tiberias Drive.

The man told police that he struck one of the suspects who he said attempted to rob him with his car. The victim then drove to the gas station to call 911, according to police.

Police said the suspect “was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives by phone at 301-516-2512 or via text at 866-411-8477.

