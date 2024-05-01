Sports on TV for Thursday, May 2

(All times Eastern)
Thursday, May 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
ESPN — Tennessee at Florida
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Semifinal, Villanova, Pa.
6 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Johns Hopkins, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio
CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Providence vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, Villanova, Pa.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Northwestern, Semifinal
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Penn St., Semifinal, Evanston, Ill.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Semifinal, Los Angeles
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, Semifinal, Los Angeles
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
1 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Second Round, Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
5 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, Espoo, Finland
7:30 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: Czech Republic vs. Slovakia, Quarterfinal, Vantaa, Finland
10 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: Finland vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Espoo, Finland
12:30 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, Vantaa, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore OR San Francisco Boston (1:35 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Texas (2:35 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Boston (1:35 p.m.)
8 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Houston
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 6
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 6 (BetCast)
9 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Philadelphia, Game 6
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Philadelphia, Game 6 (BetCast)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Toronto, Game 6
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:50 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen at AS Roma, Semifinal – Leg 1
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinal
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinal
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Semifinal
