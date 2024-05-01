Sports on TV for Thursday, May 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, May 2 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, May 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Adelaide

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

ESPN — Tennessee at Florida

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Semifinal, Villanova, Pa.

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Johns Hopkins, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio

CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Providence vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, Villanova, Pa.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Northwestern, Semifinal

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Penn St., Semifinal, Evanston, Ill.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Semifinal, Los Angeles

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, Semifinal, Los Angeles

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Second Round, Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, Espoo, Finland

7:30 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: Czech Republic vs. Slovakia, Quarterfinal, Vantaa, Finland

10 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: Finland vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Espoo, Finland

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, Vantaa, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore OR San Francisco Boston (1:35 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Texas (2:35 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Boston (1:35 p.m.)

8 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 6

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Milwaukee at Indiana, Game 6 (BetCast)

9 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Philadelphia, Game 6

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Philadelphia, Game 6 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Boston at Toronto, Game 6

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:50 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen at AS Roma, Semifinal – Leg 1

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinal

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinal

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Semifinal

_____

