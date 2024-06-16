New signs in Veterans Plaza enforce Silver Spring noise ordinance

Montgomery County said it will begin cracking down on loud noises next month in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland.

Whether it’s electrified music or someone with a microphone and amplifier spreading their message, Montgomery County said it will begin cracking down on loud noises next month in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland.

And now, there are new signs saying just that.

Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard told NBC Washington that enforcement will focus on the worst of the violators.

“It’s like speeding. We’re not looking for the speeders going 66 in a 65 mph zone. We’re looking for the person flying at 90, 100, 110,” Stoddard said.

Blue signs are now posted around Veterans Plaza, which is apparently “ground zero” for noise in downtown Silver Spring.

“Maximum volume on speakers and yelling into the microphone” are among the loud noises Stoddard said are violating the area’s noise ordinance. “The sound has gotten, the best way to describe it, is oppressive at times,” he said.

The signs say 65 decibels is the limit during the day and 55 decibels after 9 p.m., which is the current law already on the books.

He said that crews will be equipped with sound measuring devices to check the levels.

People responsible for noise that’s too loud will be asked to turn it down.

The noise ordinance carries a fine of $750.

